Protecting the Unprotected

Ordinarily I focus on challenging ineffective safety and health models by identifying ways that operations and safety can more seamlessly work together for a safer and more efficient workplace. Here I shift gears to explore the implications of the most radical change to America's workforce since OSHA was created in 1971.
Conflicting Guidance and Changing Worker Categorizations
As my title suggests my goal is to take an honest look at safety strategies. This week there has been a monumental and somewhat conflicting federal shift in responsibility for the American worker. In ‘High’ and ‘Substantial’ risk areas (all but about 100 counties nationwide — see below), the brunt of responsibility falls not on supervisors and management, but on a specific subgroup of workers- those vaccinated from COVID-19.
I will refrain from political sentiment for a couple of reasons, 1) I am not a politician or political analyst and 2) you likely have enough fodder on your LinkedIn and twitter feeds already. I will, however, breakdown the trade release and how it differs from previous OSHA regulations and guidelines and its implications for business owners, leaders, and safety and health professionals.
Here are some of the recommendations from their most recent trade release regarding worker protection USDOL. 08/13/2021. Washington D.C. (trade release available at tinyurl.com/4m5p3tnw).
From that document, OSHA:
• Recommends that fully vaccinated workers in areas of substantial or high community transmission wear masks in order to protect unvaccinated workers;
• Recommends that fully vaccinated workers who have close contacts with people with coronavirus wear masks for up to 14 days unless they have a negative coronavirus test at least 3-5 days after such contact;
• Clarifies recommendations to protect unvaccinated workers and other at-risk workers in manufacturing, meat and poultry processing, seafood processing and agricultural processing…
Of note, the highlighted points from the release above do not reflect or summarize the actual recommendations shared in the full release appendix (see highlights below). Nor does it recommend testing, training, or action from or by unprotected workers.
Trained and Experienced vs. Treated and Safe
OSHA categorizes workers in various ways, but they usually land in two categories, “Qualified / Competent ” and “Unqualified / At risk.” Unqualified and at risk employees are those who do not possess the skills, experience, or knowledge to understand the risks associated with certain tasks. For these personnel, employers and qualified/competent personnel’s responsibility is to prevent them from performing these tasks. As a general rule, “employers must provide a workplace free of recognized hazards that are causing, or likely to cause death or serious physical harm [to their employees].” In certain instances such as crane operators, excavation competent persons, or confined space supervisors, additional onus is placed on the person in charge and, in these cases, corporations are given specific guidance or best practices to follow to ensure worker protection.
In this above release, the responsibility for protection lies not with a group that has had any specific training or experience, but simply a grouping of workers who have received a preventative medical treatment. Essentially, if you have been treated, you are now responsible to know the medical status of all other employees in your workplace and take daily, constant additional steps to protect them. The true challenge here (aside from the gross privacy breach) is enforceability. What leverage does a company have to direct a certain group of workers (regardless of qualification or position) to be responsible for another group of ‘unprotected workers’? To know their status (fully or partially treated) in order to ride a bus with them, clock in beside them, or walk past them in the parking lot.
In the energy industry we have anchored ourselves in the concept of being, “our brother’s keeper.” Continental Resources has gone as far as to have a “Brother’s Keeper” award program. This program recognizes and rewards employees and contractors who recognize and report hazards or excellence. The hazards that exist in our industries are so grave and constant that working together in a culture of trust and support is vital. We trust the leadership and direction of experienced and skilled people to protect our new and short service personnel.
Protecting the Unprotected
Our industries understand that a certain number of workers whether for religious, medical, or personal reasons will never receive this preventative treatment. This creates a workplace with a binary reality. Unlike other previously similar areas of risk they are not requiring specific training for protection or alternative measures, instead they are requiring one group of workers to avoid contact with other workers based solely on treatment status.
The nearest ‘in-kind’ regulation deals with bloodborne pathogens, or diseases transmitted by blood or other bodily fluids. Historically, prior to sharp boxes and other best practices, employees could inadvertently be poked by needles or contact fluids contaminated with Hepatitis or HIV (usually in healthcare or law enforcement). Thus, OSHA’s standard requires employers to subsidize Hepatitis vaccinations, or require employees to “decline” the vaccination.
These workers were not previously considered “unprotected” or “at risk.” but are required to receive training to understand the risks and potential health concerns of declining treatment. There are strict protocols and procedures (for all workers) to prevent transmission in the workplace. For unvaccinated personnel, this could easily mean death, and transfer to family members or loved ones, but OSHA made room for them and respected this decision (in so much that they created their own standardized declination form).
Changes to Business Models and Impact to Hiring Practices
The full guidance document provides the following appendix recommendations for employers to protect unprotected workers. I’ve highlighted some areas for specific consideration.
“In all workplaces with heightened risk, due to workplace environmental factors where there are unvaccinated or otherwise at-risk workers in the workplace:
• Stagger break times, or provide temporary break areas and restrooms to avoid groups of unvaccinated or otherwise at-risk workers congregating during breaks
• Stagger workers' arrival and departure times to avoid congregations of unvaccinated or otherwise at-risk workers
• Provide visual cues (e.g., floor markings, signs) as a reminder to maintain physical distancing
• Require unvaccinated or otherwise at-risk workers, and also fully vaccinated workers in areas of substantial or high community transmission, to wear masks whenever possible, encourage and consider requiring customers and other visitors to do the same.
• Implement strategies (tailored to your workplace) to improve ventilation that protects workers outlined in CDC's Ventilation in Buildings and in the OSHA Alert: COVID-19 Guidance on Ventilation in the Workplace, and ASHRAE Guidance for Building Operations and Industrial Settings During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
I believe that these practices will in fact, “slow the spread” but there are some major gaps in recommendations (note the discrepancy in the trade release (responsibility on vaccinated workers) and the appendix of the recommendations (focused on separating the ‘unprotected’ workers from the treated workforce). What cannot be understated here, however, is the immediate and drastic impact to American businesses. This is as drastic and monumental as the inception of OSHA itself.
Businesses now have a few options. 1. Require all employees to be vaccinated (which OSHA has previously referenced and allowed) and verify the authenticity of those vaccinations. 2. Risk citations or lawsuits from any and all personnel who are exposed due to faulty or inadequate ventilation systems, workers who fail to follow new break time regulations, who use the wrong bathroom, or who inadvertently or intentionally do not wear masks for some period of time at the workplace, regardless of the efficacy of the treatment they underwent. 3. Release personnel or disqualify potential hires based on protection status, and/or reduce their workforce due to the additional costs and unenforceability of the new regulations.
Candidly, we need much clearer guidance. We need (as in most OSHA requirements) a clearer set of standards for plan A scenarios, and plan B scenarios that protect both our workers and the solvency of our businesses.
As with all legislation, there is room for interpretation. The ‘gray’ areas here come down to responsibility. In the past, regarding personal health decisions, responsibility was on each employee to decline or accept treatment at their personal discretion, and own the consequence of their decision. If employees declined preventative treatment - it was on them, and the employer was protected. This is not the case anymore.
As aforementioned, I do not believe safety stinks, but when unclear requirements and expectations exist that do not support efficiency or accountability — it does. Over the next week we will be collaborating with NIOSH consultants, certified industrial hygienists and medical professionals to provide clearer recommendations backed by science for you, our valued readers, in next week’s edition of Safety Stinks.