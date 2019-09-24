A gas plant proposed by XTO in the Judson Township whose neighbors had objected to it appears to be off after all.
Williams County Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for the facility in July on a 4-to-1 vote, but the property on which the gas plant was to have been located reappeared recently in online advertisements as for sale.
Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery said he was told that the particular location faced an additional regulatory hurdle from FERC, and that the company decided to reconsider as a result.
An XTO representative would not confirm whether the suspension of the gas plant was related to any FERC regulations, nor whether the plant is still on the drawing board.
“XTO continues to evaluate the development of a new gas plant to provide additional capacity for natural gas production in the Bakken formation,” Julie King, a spokeswoman for XTO said.
The company requesting the conditional use permit from Williams County was listed as Nesson Gathering on its permit application, but is a subsidiary of XTO.
The plant would have added 150 million cubic feet per day processing capacity, according to Trevor Martin, who represented Nesson Gathering in July during the regular session of Williams County Commissioners.
As such, it would have also required approval by the Public Service Commission.
Slides Martin brought to the Williams County meeting showing the proposed layout also included an outline for a future, adjacent plant.
The company would have sought a revision to its permit in the event of expansion, Martin indicated at the time.
Martin also said the plant was advantaged by existing power capacity in that area, and by its proximity to an NGL pipeline.
The proposed plant’s neighbors, however, talked were opposed to the plant. Their concerns included noise, smells and lighting during the July meeting, as well as traffic.
Martin said steps would be taken to reduce noise and truck traffic at the plant, and that directional lighting would be used.
The property in question is zoned for heavy industrial, and is already home to several large industrial users, including Equinor (formerly Statoil), Hiland Crude (now owned by Kinder Morgan), and a terminal for the Dakota Access Pipeline.