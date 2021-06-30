North Dakota’s premier carbon capture, utilization and storage project has been getting a lot of attention at the federal level lately.
Project Tundra was a topic for discussion at a recent hearing of the U.S. Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee’s Subcommittee on Energy, and not long before that, Sen. Kevin Cramer hosted EPA Administrator Michael Regan in North Dakota, to brief Regan on the project.
During the subcommittee hearing, Mac McLennan, president and CEO of Minnkota Power Cooperative, stressed the importance of carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technologies in maintaining access to affordable, reliable baseload power.
It is crucial that our nation learns lessons from recent grid challenges and that we prioritize reliability and resiliency while pursuing ambitious environmental goals,” he told the Subcommittee. “Creating a policy and regulatory framework that supports the development and commercialization of carbon capture technology can help the United States and the world make meaningful progress toward a better and more sustainable energy future.”
Sen. John Hoeven introduced McLennan to the committee.
“CCUS will enable our country to continue producing more energy from all of our abundant resources with better environmental stewardship, strengthening our economic and national security,” Hoeven said. “The need for this technology has been made clear by extreme weather events that have strained the reliability of our electric grid in recent years. That’s why we’ve worked hard to make North Dakota the proving ground for CCUS, and we continue working to enhance the tools available to project developers like Minnkota Power to make this technology commercially-viable.”
Hoeven has worked to secure federal funding and loan funding for projects like Project Tundra, and is working on legislation to further enhance credits related to CCUS like 45Q and 48A. Hoeven met recently with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and said he has secured a commitment from her to visit North Dakota to learn more about Project Tundra firsthand.
Meanwhile, Cramer has recently joined Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., and John Barasso, R-Wyo., in introducing the CATCH Act, which seeks to improve the 45Q
carbon capture utilization and storage tax credit. The bill would increase the credit value for CCUS projects, and eliminate annual carbon capture thresholds, and has McLennan’s endorsement.
“As the energy industry faces rapid change, Senator Cramer’s leadership on preserving reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible electricity is more important than ever,” said McLennan. “Carbon capture technologies, like the Minnkota-led Project Tundra, remain critical to answering our nation’s call for a lower carbon footprint, while retaining the resilient generators that provide irreplaceable stability to the electric grid. The CATCH Act is an important policy support enhancement that would bring Project Tundra and many other visionary projects a step closer toward commercialization.”
Cramer said the bill would build on the Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Tax Credit Amendments Act, which Cramer helped introduce earlier this year. It extends the construction window for CCUS projects and allows for direct payment of the tax credit.
“North Dakota is at the forefront of carbon capture and establishing itself as a world leader in the development of clean, reliable energy by applying these technologies to lignite, oil, and ethanol facilities,” said Senator Cramer. “Our bill would encourage further utilization of the carbon capture tax credit for projects of all sizes and increase the value of the credit for capture and use, both of which would lead to more investment, more innovation, and a responsibly reduced carbon footprint.”