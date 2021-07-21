The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality announced that 850 barrels of brine were spilled recently in McKenzie County.
The spill was caused by a pipeline break about 6 miles south of Watford City. Tallgrass Energy, the company that operates the pipeline, discovered the leak on Monday, July 19.
Brine, also called produced water, is an oil production byproduct. It is typically carried away from well sites by pipeline or truck.
The spill happened on private property and NDDEQ employees are monitoring the cleanup.