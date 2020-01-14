Two spills dumped nearly 500 barrels of produced water in nearby counties, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.
One spill happened Saturday, Jan. 11, at a well in McKenzie County, according to a news release. The well, operated by Landtech Enterprises LLC, is about 14 miles east of Watford City. The spill was reported Monday.
A valve failure caused about 290 barrels of produced water — a byproduct of the oil and gas industry — to spill, with about four barrels affecting pasture land.
The second spill happened Monday in Renville County when a break in a 3-inch fiberglass pipeline spilled 200 barrels of produced water that impacted agricultural land.
Cobra Oil & Gas Corporation, which owns the pipeline, is investigating the cause of the break..
Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting both sites.