The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has been notified of a spill resulting from a truck accident in McKenzie County.
A truck operated by Blackshirt LLC was transporting produced water — a by-product of oil and gas development. The accident occurred about 9 miles southeast of Watford City on Thursday, Dec. 12, and it was reported the same day. Icy road conditions are believed to be the cause.
Blackshirt LLC estimates that approximately 20 barrels of produced water were released, impacting a small unnamed creek on U.S. Forest Service property. The unnamed creek discharges into Elkhorn Creek approximately 4.5 miles downstream of the incident.
Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.