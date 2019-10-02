A pipeline in Dunn County that is part of a gathering system run by Marathon Oil leaked on Tuesday, Oct. 1, causing 500 barrels of produced water to spill, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality
The spill happened about 1.5 miles northeast of Manning and was reported the same day. The cause of the pipeline leak is currently unknown.
Initial estimates indicate approximately 500 barrels of produced water were released from the pipeline, impacting a small creek and stock pond within pastureland. The creek discharges into the Knife River about 1 mile downstream of the stock pond. No impacts have been detected in the Knife River.
Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.