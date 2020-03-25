The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) has been notified of a produced water spill on a well pad in Billings County. The well pad is operated by Scout Energy Management, LLC.
The incident occurred about 11 miles southwest of Belfield on March 23, and it was reported the next day. The cause of the spill was reported as a valve failure.
Scout Energy Management, LLC estimates that approximately 150 barrels of produced water were released and impacted rangeland.
Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.