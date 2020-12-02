The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) was notified Tuesday, Dec. 1, of a produced water release from a buried pipeline in McKenzie County. The pipeline is operated by BNN North Dakota, LLC.
The incident occurred about a mile southwest of Arnegard. The estimated release volume is 4,300 barrels of produced water and one barrel of crude oil, impacting agricultural land.
Produced water is a by-product of oil production. It is typically carried from an oil well by pipeline or truck to a disposal site, where it is injected back into the ground for permanent storage.
Personnel from the NDDEQ have inspected the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.