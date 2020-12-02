The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) was notified Tuesday, Dec. 1, of a produced water release from a buried pipeline in McKenzie County. The pipeline is operated by BNN North Dakota, LLC.

The incident occurred about a mile southwest of Arnegard. The estimated release volume is 4,300 barrels of produced water and one barrel of crude oil, impacting agricultural land.

Produced water is a by-product of oil production. It is typically carried from an oil well by pipeline or truck to a disposal site, where it is injected back into the ground for permanent storage.

Personnel from the NDDEQ have inspected the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

Tags

Load comments