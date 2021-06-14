Equipment failure led to the release of a large amount of produced water in McKenzie County on Thursday, June 10, according to reports from the Department of Environmental Quality.
Spill Investigation Manager Bill Suess told the Williston Herald it was a mechanical failure. ”With those mechanical failures, it’s usually a valve fitting," he said. An investigation into the exact cause is still ongoing.
The failure allowed 1,800 barrels of produced water, or 75,600 gallons, to be sprayed onto about 2 acres of a nearby wheat field located 3 miles north of Johnson’s Corner.
“It sprayed over a fairly large area, which was mostly in a winter wheat field,” Suess said.
The gathering line is operated by Goodnight Midstream. Patrick Walker, CEO for the company, said the lines did have electronic monitoring for pressure and volume.
"The exact reason for the leak is still under investigation," he told the Williston Herald. "It's really too early to know for sure, but it was at a point where fiberspar pipeline was connected to a stainless steel junction. So, it is probably at the junction point, but we'll have to do further investigation to know exactly what happened."
Walker added that Goodnight Midstream was able to respond quickly to the spill to contain it, and has it mostly cleaned up at this point.
Suess, meanwhile, agreed that cleanup is going well.
“They’re moving along pretty well,” he said. “So probably a couple of weeks on getting the cleanup done, and then of course we’ll monitor it for a year or whatever it takes to makes sure eventually the farm field comes back properly, so that might probably be in the next year.”