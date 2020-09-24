BISMARCK, N.D. – The National Reporting System notified the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) of a produced water and oil release due to a lightning strike at a saltwater injection facility operated by Environmentally Clean Systems. The spill occurred Wednesday, Sept. 23, approximately eight miles north of Alexander.
The company reported the spill volume to be approximately 10,000 gallons. Initial inspections indicate the spill impacted a tributary to Camp Creek.
Personnel from the NDDEQ have been on-site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.