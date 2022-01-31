Hello 2014. Oil prices that is. They hit their highest mark since October 2014 on Friday. Brent was $91.70 and WTI $88.84.
Short supply and high political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East contributed to the gains, which marks the sixth straight week prices have risen.
More European countries have announced plans to lift COVID-related restrictions. Vaccines still appear to protect against a new Omicron spinoff, which is helping the market outlook as far as demand. There are also some supply disruptions boosting prices, such as in Ecuador, where the country suspended pumping crude oil after the country’s privately held heavy crude pipeline ruptured in the Amazon.
OPEC+ meets again Feb. 2 to decide whether to stick with March’s oil output target. They have been sticking to that 400,000 barrel per day per month increase so far, and are expected to do so again.
American producers added six rigs over the week, bringing the total to 610. That’s an additional 226 rigs year over year.
North Dakota listed 31 active rigs as of 5 p.m. Friday. Continental has nine of those rigs — far, far ahead of competitors. The next highest companies are Marathon and Hess with three rigs each. Oasis and Enerplus each have two rigs. The remaining companies, Petro-Hunt, WPX, Hunt Oil, Ovintiv, Grayson Mill, Summit Carbon, Slawson, Tallgrass, Crescent Point and Murex all have one rig.