Oilfield service companies think they are looking at an uptick in activity for the winter, but were also being conservative about the number of hires they were willing to make at the annual fall job fair in Williston on Thursday.
Seasonally, North Dakota’s Oil Patch usually experiences a lull in activity during the winter, but this time it’s different. industry worked through quite a few of their drilled uncompleted wells during 2021. To meet production goals they’ve outlined in recent earnings calls, they need to add rigs to drill wells this winter, as well as hydraulic fracturing crews.
Still service companies were conservative in what they had to offer. Some employers listed just five or so jobs to fill and wanted a more experienced applicant. Others listed as many as 20, and were willing to consider a less experienced applicant, depending on the position. Yet others were just looking at prospective employees — people they could call, if things get busy and the jobs are there.
It was unlike the boom, where some employers looked to hire a hundred or more people and were willing to make offers on the spot. Most of the employers on Thursday had websites for applicants to make online applications. Nobody was hiring on the spot.
Williston’s annual fall job fair offers a snapshot in time of what’s happening across a broad range of sectors including oil and gas. Like many events in Williston, however, it skipped the pandemic year.
Paula Hickel, office manager for Williston’s Job Services ND office, said it was exciting to be able to offer an in-person event, and credited Williston State College for helping to make it happen at The Well.
Hickel estimated a little more than 200 job seekers passed through around 60 employers who collectively presented job opportunities ranging from CDL drivers and roustabouts to non-oilfield related positions with CHI St. Alexius, Walmart, Horizon Resources, and others.
The variety of offerings pleased job seekers, some of whom said they are tired of the up and down roller coaster they’ve experienced with oilfield jobs. They’re looking for a Steady Eddy.
Among these was Manny Morales, who has been in the Bakken about four years. He came from El Paso, Texas.
“At the time, my dad came down here and I followed him,” Morales said. “Kinda like OK, I’m gonna follow him and make some money.”
He’s employed in the oilfield right now, but the company he’s working for hasn’t been able to get its workers too many hours.
“I’m kind of tired of going up and down all the time,” he said. “I’m trying to look at some new things like the drone stuff.”
Oilfield employers, meanwhile, have heard activity is supposed to pick up during the winter, and noted that companies have said more rigs are coming. But, they also recalled that they’d been told activity would likely pick up in the third quarter, too, and it did not.
So while they were hopeful about the prospects for winter, they said they were being cautious, too, in the number of positions they’re offering. Competition for labor, though, was still very tight, particularly for CDL drivers. That crunch has prompted the return of some perks in the Bakken.
“We have a 2 percent bonus that we pay on a monthly basis that is tied to safety,” Shannon Roscoe, a recruiter for Nuverra, told the Williston Herald.
They’are also offering a $1,500 sign on bonus and a pay differential for night-time work.
“We’ve had some really good (applicants) come through,” she added. “The mechanics who came through had quite a bit of experience, so I was pretty pleased with that. And the drivers sounded like they had quite a bit.”
She hopes to hire 20 drivers overall, three of them in the Williston region.
Others were less interested in work experience, and more interested in attitude.
“It’s been my experience that you get some young bucks who, you think they’re gonna be unstable or not have too much responsibility or matureness, but there’s a lot of them that when they’re out here, they’re eager to learn. So it all depends,” North Core Operations Manager Jorge Sandoval said.
Sandoval said the Bakken lost a lot of good workers during the pandemic.
“Getting the workforce back together, it’s kind of hard because a lot of people moved out,” he said. “If a project starts right now, you don’t have enough people in the market.”
Now that it appears activity could be returning soon, he’s working to collect prospects for every position in the company, but particularly CDL drivers and hydrovac operators.
“It’s gonna e a little bit but hopefully we get some good results out of these, And still have other ones who we could call that we’ve made notes in our applications,” he said. “At this point in time, we expect the worst, and wish for the best.”