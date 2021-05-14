America is walking a tightrope between nations who are spending large on false narratives, including one that America is in decline and falling apart, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told attendees at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference.
“I don’t believe it for a second,” Pompeo said. “I do believe that each and everyone of us has a responsibility to make sure that it is not true. To continue to do what we do, to get up every day and go innovate, create jobs, and take care of those around us.”
That includes the nation’s energy sector, which Pompeo said has been vital in stabilizing geopolitical situations for American allies.
"I met with several hundred foreign leaders and foreign ministers around the world during my four years as Secretary of State," Pompeo said. "I very seldom had a meeting where energy was not at or near the top of the list."
There has been widespread speculation that Pompeo, who was Secretary of State under President Donald Trump, is going to run for President in 2024. He would not confirm or deny the speculation during the event. But he did lay out his own visions for some of the things he believes America needs to do going forward with NDPC president Kathy Neset, and at the conclusion of his talk North Dakota Petroleum Council Director Ron Ness told Pompeo he has his vote.
“On behalf of everyone here in North Dakota, we want to make sure that we are the first to invite you back here as the 47th president of the United States of America,” Ness said.
During the Q & A with Neset, Pompeo said most would be surprised how involved American diplomats are in American energy conversations abroad, and how much depends on America's capacity to deliver this energy around the world.
"But leaders from Bulgaria to Vietnam to the Philippines are all challenged to make sure they have the ability to develop not only their own resources, but know that they have a friend and ally, a country like the United States of America that is prepared to help them to defend them, to preserve their capacity they don't have to take energy from our adversaries," he said. "You all deliver that from places like right here in North Dakota."
One example Pompeo cited is a natural gas system in the Mediterranean. Three countries were involved in that discussion.
“This was something that we would have that conversation, we would go back to them knowing full well that America’s capacity to deliver and help them succeed was going to create more security for them,” Pompeo said, “ and that the United States can use this in a way that benefited the people of the United States.”
Pompeo suggested there is more to the climate change narrative than what's on the surface. The conversation is being underpinned by geopolitical goals that are not necessarily wholesome for America.
While some international organizations like the UN are talking a good game on climate change, Pompeo said, “The rest of the world, the real world, is out there fighting to make sure that the next generation has the energy that they need. Whether that’s, when we think about cars and electricity, right, this comes to every American’s mind first, but plastics and all the things that we touch, medical devices, all of them have a component that is deeply connected to the capacity of you all to deliver crude oil land natural gas, refined products all across the world. Most of the word gets this. You see this. Because they’re still searching for offshore fields all across the world.”
The Chinese Communist Party, in particular, with its large middle class that rivals the size of any middle class in the world, understands this, Pompeo said.
“They know this is central to the next 1,500 years of their success,” Pompeo said.
And they are laying down a deep strategy that they have been building on for decades to ensure they will occupy a very strategic place in the global energy game.
“The Chinese have figured it out and they have figured out that the United States isn’t about to be their friend or ally,” Pompeo said, adding that you can see this in their moves in the Middle East and elsewhere, which are locking in resources like rare earth minerals. They are ensuring access to resources they don’t have underground already for generations to come.
“We should listen to Xi Jinping when he talks about the China dream,” Pompeo said. “It is not about win-win.”
Thefts of intellectual property in Texas and the Williston Basin, meanwhile, were what led the Trump administration to close the Chinese Consulate in Texas, Pompeo added.
“People under diplomatic cover were conducting what can only be considered spying, stealing stuff that matters, that destroys jobs in America,” he said.
America needs to be ready, Pompeo said, with a credible deterrence model. If it is not, if it appears weak, that could lead to wars that no one wants.
That point dovetailed into the recent cyberattack on pipelines like Colonial and, as Kelcy Warren acknowledged the day before, Dakota Access. Warren said DAPL has frequently been a target in such attacks — so far unsuccessful.
Pompeo said he saw dozens of cyber attacks on American infrastructure while he was Secretary of State, geared toward undermining infrastructure central to the country’s ability to function.
“We need to make sure our adversaries know that we won’t tolerate these kinds of cyber attacks,” he said.
Pompeo also said he believes that America can continue to overcome the various forces arrayed against it.
“I have an enormous optimism,” he said. “I believe in America deeply. I know you all do. It will take real work, but we will make this continue to be an amazing, amazing country.”