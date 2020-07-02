A company that’s building a gas plant to service XTO crude oil production is asking the state for an expedited process for two proposed pipelines that will provide takeaway for the Bill Sanderson Gas Plant in Williams County.
Denver-based OE2 North is proposing to lay two pipelines for the plant that is being built 15 miles west of Williston. One, an 8-inch steel pipeline 1.28 miles in length will carry up to 80,000 barrels per day of NGLs. The other, 4.67-mile, 20-inch steel pipeline will carry up to 250 million cubic feet per day of residue gas. The cost of the two pipelines is an estimated $6 million.
A hearing on the matter is set for 8 a.m. Aug. 6. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, members of the public are being encouraged to participate in the public hearings electronically via https://psc.nd.qov/public/meetinqs/live.php or telephonically at 888-585-9008 using room code 259-316-322.
Testimony may be provided through either written or telephonic means.
Written testimony may be submitted between Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 via email to ndpsc@nd.gov or by mail to Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505-0480.
To provide comments by phone, call 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. You will be called back at the end of the hearing in an order determined by the Administrative Law Judge.
OE2 has requested waivers of procedures and time schedules for the two pipelines it is proposing to build, as well as a waiver of the state’s required corridor width.
The hearing will examine whether these proposed waivers are consistent with the minimal adverse impacts required by North Dakota law, as well as whether the overall projects will use resources efficiently and are designed so as to preserve environmental quality.
OE2 in its application materials said it will construct both pipelines on privately owned land, for which the company has already acquired rights of way.
The lines will also be co-located for approximately the first mile, at which point the 8-inch NGL line will tie into an existing, third-party pipeline. The second line, a 20-inch residue gas pipeline, will continue another 3.39 miles along existing infrastructure before tying into an existing third-party pipeline.
Above-ground facilities will include a 100- by 100-foot interconnect site at the end of the 8-inch NGL line and a 250- by 250-foot interconnect at the end of the 20-inch residue line, as well as pipeline markers and cathodic test stations along the way.
The lines will not require any compressor stations. Pressure from the associated Bill Sanderson Gas Plant will be adequate for the projected flow rates.
The pipes will be pre-coated with a fusion-bonded epoxy external coating for corrosion protection, and all welds will be nondestructively tested to ensure their structural integrity and compliance with applicable USDOT regulations. Each weld will be externally coated for corrosion resistance.
Horizontal drilling will be used where applicable to reduce disturbance to any wetlands, roads, or other sensitive areas.
Once the pipeline is lowered into place, soil will be replaced in the reverse order that it was taken out, with topsoil going on last. Final grading will be within 20 days of backfilling the trench, or after the spring thaw, which ever comes last.
The area will be reseeded with recommended seed mixes for non-cultivated land, and any roads, fences, driveways and the like that are disturbed during the project will be restored to original or better conditions.
In its application, OE2 said the project will help reduce flaring in that area. It will also improve the ability of OE2’s customers to continue to economically produce oil and gas in Williams County and surrounding areas.
OE2 hoped to begin construction of the pipelines by July 2020, or after all necessary permits and approvals are in hand. Construction will take about 12 weeks, including backfilling and finish grading.
Before being placed into service, the new pipelines will be hydrostatically tested. The company hopes to have the lines operational by Dec. 15, 2020.