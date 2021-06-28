The Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission met in special session Monday, June 28, to consider a tabled TENORM amendment for WISCO’s special use permit, and voted to deny it.
That tees up both of Williams County's two TENORM proposals for consideration by the Williams County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 29. The Williston Herald will have full coverage of that meeting in its Friday edition.
WISCO's request for a TENORM amendment had been tabled on June 17 to await comments from Round Prairie Township, which met in special session June 23 to consider the requested amendment. They recommend denial.
The Planning and Zoning meeting on Monday to consider the tabled request, while public, did not include an official public hearing for comments. That was already held June 17.
Commissioner Dan Kalil made the motion to deny the amendment, and said he’d like to see the state study the idea of using abandoned coal mines for TENORM disposal.
“I think this area has borne the brunt of the impact (from oil and gas exploration),” he said. “And I don’t know that the community is in favor of taking on any more.”
The measure recommending denial of WISCO's TENORM amendment passed with just two no votes once again, but it was Commissioner Louise Skaare joining Charell Schillo in voting "no" this time.
Williams County Commissioner Barry Ramberg, who had previously voted against denying Secure Energy’s TENORM amendment, indicated some misgivings about the long-term fate of TENORM landfills, and said he, too, would like to see the state explore coal mines as an alternative for TENORM disposal.
Kayla Emmons, facility manager of WISCO, was allowed to speak during consideration of the TENORM amendment to the facility’s conditional use permit, to address some of Commissioners' questions.
She noted, in response to Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk’s question about why other county’s solid waste landfills aren’t pursuing TENORM, that the radioactive control license is very expensive. It costs upwards of $100,000 to get, plus comes with additional financial assurance requirements, as well as more record kaeeping, training requirements, safety measures, and additional monitoring.
“This is a hot topic right because we’re the first landfill,” she said. “We would be the first landfill to accept TENORM.”
But that TENORM is already being stockpiled by WISCO to ship out of state.
“I’ve got waste that has to go Idaho, I’ve got waste that has to go to Montana,” she said. “So it’s already being trucked there. We get waste, anywhere from Newtown, Keene, Watford, Johnson’s Corner, Tioga, Minot — everywhere. It gets shipped to WISCO. Secure as well.”
WISCO has two buildings on site to secure TENORM while it awaits transport out-of-state, but, Emmons noted that one of the buildings collapsed two weeks ago during a storm, so now there's only one building storing TENORM.
There's 50 foot of clay beneath WISCO’s entire site, in addition to cement floors in each building, to keep the TENORM contained, she added.