The two wells that were burning near Lake Sakakawea are now out, and the Department of Environmental Quality had a site investigator headed to the location to look at next steps for the site.
“(The site investigator) will take a look at the site to determine whether or not there’s any environmental damage, and anything that can or shouldn’t be remediated,” DEQ Director David Glatt said. “We should get some information or indication about what they find sometime tomorrow.”
Beth Babb, spokesperson for Petro-Hunt, said the company is communicating with all the relevant agencies including DEQ to formulate a cleanup and remediation plan, and that general surface cleanup has already started and is ongoing.
“In terms of how the fire was put out, for the 3H-heavy mud and pumping system, along with Wild Well Control tools, were used to pump downhole to overcome pressure and extinguish the well,” she told the Williston Herald in an email. “It was an absolute priority that everyone remained safe, which is why the progress was slow and steady. We are pleased that the fire remained contained at the well.”
One of the special considerations for the site was placing multiple barriers between it and the lake.
“We are working to investigate the cause of the incident and other conditions at the well,” Babb said.
It’s not known at this point what caused the blow-out preventer at the well to fail, or whether the wells can be rehabilitated in the future. Those are things that will only become clear now that the fires are out and the wells can be approached.
Lucas Graf, District Ranger for the Forest Service’s McKenzie Ranger District, where the Little Missouri National Grasslands is located, said the company re-established control of the last two wells on Saturday.
“Petro-Hunt is doing more cleanup and demobilizing some of the out-of-state resources that they had brought in to manage the incident,” Graf said. “Now that the pad is fully under control, and can be accessed safely, the U.S. Forest Service will be working with Petro-Hunt to determine potential environmental impacts and consider cleanup and longer term monitoring as necessary.”
Graf said a number of agencies have authority over various aspects of the ongoing investigation and cleanup, and interagency component to this moving forward as well.”
The fires in Little Missouri Grassland started on July 22, after a blow-out preventer failed. The fire caught a workover rig on fire, which then fell on the other two wells, severing flow lines, and catching them on fire as well
Petro-hunt was able to keep the fourth well on the pad from becoming involved by erecting a heat shield around it. The company hired Wild Well Control, which has worked on a number of high-profile cases like the Kuwait oil fires and the Deep Water Horizon spill, to help regain control of the wells.
Smoke from the well fires was added to smoke from western wildfires, and prompted Department of Environmental to advise those living in the area to monitor their air quality online at https://www.airnow.gov.
Those who are sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing their outdoor exposure during periods of moderate to poor air quality.