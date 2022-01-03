Pessimism about the Omicron coronavirus variant has analysts lowering their price forecasts for 2022 just a hair, falling from $75.33 for Brent to $73.57 a barrel, according to Reuters’ monthly poll of analysts. US. Crude, meanwhile, is projected to average $71.38 per barrel in 2022, versus the previous $73.31 consensus.
More than 4,000 flights were cancelled Sunday as Omicron continued to push case counts to new highs in the United States and other countries, and threw a damper on New Year festivities around the globe. Meanwhile, several schools in the U.S. have delayed start dates and some are preparing to return to remote learning.
OPEC was to meet Tuesday to decide whether to implement February’s 400,000 barrel per day production increase. At their last meeting for January production, they stuck with the 400,000 barrel per day schedule. A technical report from the group was just released that predicts the impact of Omicron will be mild and short-lived.
WTI was trading slightly down in early morning trades, dropping four pennies to $75.17. Brent crude, meanwhile was up 20 cents to $77.98.
Pump prices continue to slide, down from the week ago $3.286 to $3.288 for a gallon of regular, but still well above the $2.256 price of a year ago. North Dakota similarly was down from the week ago $3.073 average to $3.082, but is still much higher than the year ago average of $2.168.
Rigs remained flat nationwide, sticking at 586 as of Dec. 31. North Dakota’s rig count was not available. It was at 32 last week.