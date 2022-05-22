Ruach Resources was among those with a truck at the Touch a Truck event Saturday. Despite a cold and sometimes snowy start, around 536 people attended. Seventeen companies signed up for the day, brining around 30 trucks/pieces of equipment to explore. Seven bikes donated by companies are going to be given out to attendees. There were also food trucks on site, as well las a CDL simulator.
Kyle Thomas with Carron came to Williston about 10 years ago. Originally he just came to pay off some bills, but he ended up bringing his family here, and he now calls the area home.
Renée Jean | Williston Herald
When Jon Armitage came to Williston 10 years ago during the Boom, every business on every street corner was looking for help. He sees the same type of demand for labor right now, but this time around, nobody seems eager to make the move, and that puzzles him.
As he sees it, Williston has so many opportunities, and the town has come a long way since Armitage first arrived.
“I mean look at the kids out here today,” Armitage said during the Touch a Truck event at TrainND on Saturday. “It’s a great community. It’s not, you know, New York City or Chicago. It’s a family community.”
Armitage is with Pressure Digger. His was one of 30 or so trucks and/or big equipment pieces lined up at TrainND on Saturday to give the kids a rare chance to explore and touch and yes, even toot the horn of just about every truck on the lot.
But the event also had a quieter, second track, and that was as a job fair, to get the word out that Williston is hiring. The quiet subtext mentioned by all of the hiring managers on the site is that Williston is a family-friendly environment, where you can build not just a career, but a good life.
“My intent when I came here was to pay off bills,” he said.
But the town quickly grew on him. Williston and Williams County, meanwhile, did things to make its community more attractive to families. Armitage mentioned things like building the ARC, and starting mom groups for the wives of workers. That helped Armitage eventually convince his family to join him. They now consider it home.
“I’ve got four grandkids now born and raised in Williston,” he said. “In the 10 years that I’ve been out here, it’s come a long way. It’s become a huge family community, and I wish everybody else would see what it is.”
Armitage said he would hire three drivers on the spot if he could.
Philip Nowak, with Valence, also said his company is looking for three drivers right now, but he also expects to need 10 to 12 more people within a year.
“I’ve been here for 10 years,” he said, “and you see there’s a ton of perks that are starting to come back.”
Kyle Thomas with Carron, meanwhile, said they have recently adjusted the pay scale for drivers.
“What we’re finding is we have to pay somebody well enough to want to leave home if they already have a job,” he said. “I came out in 2010 because there was work here and there wasn’t work where I’m from in Idaho. There are more jobs in other areas now. It’s kind of help wanted all over.”
Carron started its life in the Bakken in Bainville and has since migrated to Williston. He thinks many people rethought their priorities during the pandemic.
“When that started we probably had half our guys were from out of state, and most of them aren’t currently working for us now,” he said. “They all found jobs back home.”
The job fair didn’t bring a lot of job prospects his way, he said, but there was a woman who picked up an application for her husband, who she said is looking for a “change.”
“It’s been mostly, you know, kids — Future Truck Drivers of America,” Thomas said. “So we want to support the community and do the hands on stuff like that. I think that’s good, and just kind of getting the name out there, and you never know what that might turn into.”