Yet another Bakken company has announced a substantial cut to 2020 capital expenditures, amid crashing crude oil prices caused by a price war that has erupted between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
ONEOK said it will decrease its 2020 capital spending by $500 million due to the current commodity price environment. That will put its expected expenditures somewhere between $1.6 to $2.4 billion, a flexibility the company said will allow it to adjust spending to match actual producer activity.
The cuts include the recently announced 200 million cubic feet per day expansion of the Demicks Lake natural gas processing facility, Demicks Lake III, and it's related infrastructure. The scope of the Elk Creek pipeline expansion, which is needed to carry NGLs out of the Bakken to market, will also be reduced. The company will be able to add pumping stations to incrementally meet customer needs, however.
Both projects can be quickly resumed if needed, ONEOK president and chief executive officer Terry Spencer said in a media release.
The company will also put off a 100,000 barrel per day expansion of the West Texas LPG pipeline in the Permian.
Despite the cuts, Spencer said the company still expects to deliver 2020 results that are within previously announced guidance ranges.
“Given the significant inventory of flared natural gas in the Williston Basin and fully contracted growth in the Permian Basin, and factoring in the current commodity price environment and assumed rig reductions, we expect our 2020 results to be within our previously announced guidance ranges,” he said. “We are working with our producers on any updates to their drilling plans and evaluating the impact on our future volume expectations, and we will make adjustments to financial guidance if appropriate.”
Spencer added that break-even prices have improved significantly for many of its exploration and production customers, particularly in the Bakken.
“That gives us confidence that the Williston Basin is expected to remain a competitive producing region through this volatile and uncertain commodity price environment,” he said. “The potential for ethane recovery to meet downstream pipeline BTU specifications also provides a tailwind to our natural gas liquids volume expectations.”
This is the second time in five years that OPEC has tried to eliminate competitors by pumping oil beyond global demands to keep prices very low. Crude oil prices Monday dove 30 percent before settling into a 26 percent drop on word that the Saudi Arabia would not only cut it's prices $6 to $7 per barrel for oil sent to Europe and Asia, but also pump 2 million more gallons of oil.
That oil will flood an already over-supplied market that was facing declining demand amid travel restrictions and factory suspensions to curtail the spread of corona virus.
ONEOK has a very strong position going into the current commodity environment, Spencer said.
“ONEOK’s financial flexibility, significant dividend coverage and investment-grade balance sheet position ONEOK well to weather these challenging market conditions,” said Spencer. “We recently completed a $1.75 billion debt offering enabling us to repay all of our commercial paper, leaving us with the full borrowing capacity available on our $2.5 billion credit agreement and approximately $600 million of cash on hand, demonstrating our strong financial position.”
ONEOK is the second company operating in the Bakken to publicly announce a significant cut to 2020 capex. Tuesday, March 10, Marathon Oil announced a $500 million cut as well.
That is 30 percent of its planned 2019 spending, but most of its cuts were not in the Bakken. They were in Oklahoma and the Delaware.
A media release from the company said the company would “optimize” its operations in the Eagle Ford and the Bakken. No one responded to inquiries as to what that optimization would entail.
“We’re taking swift and decisive action to defend our cash flow generation, protect our balance sheet and fund our dividend,” Marathon OIl’s Chairman, President and CEO Lee Tillman said. “We believe our foundational work is already in place with a high-quality, multi-basin portfolio that affords us the flexibility that we’re exercising today. Our balance sheet reflects a conservative leverage profile and significant liquidity. And at every level of the Company we continue to strive to relentlessly drive down our cash flow breakeven, while operating safely and responsibly. This framework has served us well, and it positions us to navigate a challenging oil price environment ahead.”
Marathon said in the media release that it will continue to monitor commodity prices and adjust capital spending accordingly. It plans to provide a more comprehensive update in its first quarter 2020 earnings call in May.