CHI St. Alexius is seeking a new orthopedic surgery bed, and thanks to a $15,000 donation by ONEOK Community Investments, they have a substantial start to achieving that goal.
A second orthopedic surgery bed was identified as an immediate need that would help patients in the community. It will cost $83,000 in all.
Presently the hospital has just one orthopedic surgery bed, which is being used for all shoulder arthroscopies, hip fractures, hip replacements, and almost all lower extremity orthopedic surgeries.
With a second bed, more surgeries could be accommodated, helping decrease wait times, and reducing the number of patients who must be transferred to a facility elsewhere for vital treatment.
The new bed could also be used for general cases if it is not needed for orthopedics. It would be particularly useful when trauma patients arrive in the emergency room, since it can be quickly configured to meet the needs of the procedure and the surgeon in the emergency department, even if limited staff are on call.
For more information about the project, or to make a donation to help support the cause, visit online at https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation or call the Foundation at 701-774-7466.