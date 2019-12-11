OneOK has announced the completion of its new natural gas liquids pipeline, which will start with an initial capacity of 240,000 barrels per day of unfractionated NGLs. It will take these y-grades to a fractionation facility in Kansas for further processing.
The Elk Creek pipeline is considered critical to reducing flaring across the state of North Dakota. It will also further reduce truck traffic, and potentially means higher royalty checks for mineral owners.
The pipeline can be expanded to as much as 400,000 barrels per day with additional pump facilities, as demand warrants.
State regulators, including Lynn Helms, Director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, and North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad, have pointed out that the newly completed gas plants that have recently come online such as Wild Basin and Crestwood Midstream’s Bear Den, cannot operate at full capacity until Elk Creek is finished.
Diaco Aviki, senior vice president of business and commercial development for Crestwood Midstream, talked about the impact of Elk Creek on the company during the annual Western Dakota Energy Association conference this year.
The company has been trucking its y-grades out by truck to rail to get them to market.
“This is a very positive development for everyone in the state,” he told the Williston Herald on Wednesday. “I think from a community perspective, people should see fewer trucks on the road. And it is a better netback for the state from a royalty perspective.”
Aviki said the line is not yet fully operational, but is in the commissioning phase.
“They are filling it up so it can operate effectively,” he said. “It is filling up as we speak. We are actually putting NGLs in it from our two new facilities.”
These facilities are Bear Den One and Two, which can process a combined capacity of 150 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.
Monte Besler, an oil and gas consultant in the Bakken, said the most significant aspect of the pipeline for the industry will be access to new, and potentially more lucrative markets for NGLs.
“NGLs currently have reduced value,” he said. “Sometimes they are even a net cost to North Dakota operators, due to our landlocked location, far from the majority of petrochemical industries.”
With such limited storage and fractionation capacity in the Williston Basin, most NGLs must be shipped out, often below market or even production costs, just to keep them from backlogging things.
“When a backlog occurs, oil production could be restricted, or even curtailed in some areas of the state, to meet gas flaring limits,” Besler said.
North Dakota’s gas capture goal is 88 percent capture, but the state has been hovering around 81 percent amid record production of crude oil and natural gas in 2019.
Next year, the state’s capture target rises to 91 percent.
“The completion of the Elk Creek pipeline system is a critical step forward for natural gas capture in North Dakota,” Kringstad told the Williston Herald. “Having adequate NGL transportation options will allow continued expansion of gas processing facilities in the region. Over the next six to 18 months, North Dakota will experience significant increases in the amount of natural gas that is captured at the wellhead and moved to consumers around the region.”
ONEOK’s president and chief executive officer, Terry K. Spencer, said in a media release that the company expects to reach 240,000 bpd by the end of the first quarter of 2020.
“The completion of Elk Creek provides critical NGL transportation to producers in the highly productive Williston, Powder River and Denver-Julesburg basins,” he said. “Elk Creek, combined with ONEOK’s investments in additional natural gas processing infrastructure in the region, will help producers significantly reduce natural gas currently flaring in North Dakota.”
ONEOK did not respond to requests for additional information about the pipeline.
Elk Creek starts near Sidney, Montana, in Richland County, where it is expected to bring tremendous tax revenue, according to Alan Olson, president of the Montana Petroleum Association.
“We appreciate companies expanding critical infrastructure that the industry needs to move natural gas liquids to market,” he said. “To work toward the elimination of venting and flaring, we need additional infrastructure such as this.”
Olson added that the company had worked diligently with the state’s Sage Grouse Stewardship Program to keep habitat intact for the species.
“That’s a program to help keep the sage grouse off the endangered species list in Montana,” he explained. “They did a fantastic job siting that pipeline, working through the sage grouse program. They did it right. The petroleum industry has worked hard on (the sage grouse stewardship program). It wouldn’t be here today but for the efforts of the petroleum industry.”