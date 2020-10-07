The Bakken’s One Basin One Way program, developed under the leadership of the North Dakota Petroleum Council as a safety orientation for oil and gas workers, is about to expand its reach to a new Basin.
The Permian Association of Pipeliners has asked the North Dakota Petroleum Council to bring the program to the Permian.
“Their members had been workin on a similar program for a couple of years, and they found the One Basin One Way Program meets all their expectations,” NDPC Vice President Kari Cutting told Petroleum Council members during the industry association’s annual meeting. “So you can probably hear about classes starting in the Permian in a year.”
Cutting said many oil and gas members in the Bakken are seeing this as a great value-add for them, to have a curriculum that spans not just the Bakken, but another basin where they may have employees as well.
The Bakken’s One Basin One Way program was started with the idea in mind that a standard safety orientation across the Bakken could help reduce injuries and strengthen training before someone gets hurt.
Cutting, who has led the charge on the effort for the NDPC, has told the Williston Herald the idea was a “no-brainer,” particularly after it was learned that a similar program started for utility companies resulted in fewer injuries.
“Even experienced workers report they are learning stuff and are engaged the whole time (during the training),” Cutting said. “It’s saving the industry money as well.”
Cutting’s presentation was part of a review of achievements for the oil and gas sector in 2020, a year that has been especially challenging for the industry. Not only did a pandemic crush demand for energy worldwide, but an international price war flooded the world with far more oil than it would have needed even at peak demand. That's dramatically dropped prices, and with the pandemic still in play, could tilt the world into a recession that will keep prices much lower for much longer.
NDPC Chairwoman Kathleen Neset expressed confidence in the future for oil and gas, despite these challenges.
“How do I know?” she said. “I know that because we all know the extent of this resource and this valuable oil and gas that we have in North Dakota.”
That resource has put North Dakota on the nation’s map as the No. 2 producer of oil and gas.
“We will be back,” Nesest assured. “We will be stronger. And it is important we do our work now, to make ourselves a leader in the future.”
To that end, Neset urged members to continue to commit to gas capture, even during the downturn. Being ready for that better positions the industry to take off when the market finally does turn the page and close the chapter on the 2020 downturn.
NDPC has meanwhile activated its committee for the upcoming 67th annual legislative session.
It is also gearing up a campaign for 2021 that answers Gov. Doug Burgum’s challenge to make clearer to everyone in the state, particularly in the east, the large benefits that the industry brings the entire state.
The chair of the legislative committee this year is Josh Demorrett and vice chair is Kevin Black.
The committee will meet Nov. 12 to discuss post-election strategy and weekly thereafter. It will also provide a report each Friday on legislative actions of significance to the industry.
Meanwhile, Energy Day at the Capitol this year is planned for March 9, 2021.
NDPC’s annual meeting also featured a virtual visit from Rep. Kelly Armstrong and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who talked about election prospects for President Donald Trump.
Polls have shown the president behind in battleground states, but Kelly and Scalise said they believe energy on the ground is high for the president and that polls might not reflect the 60 percent of Americans who say they are afraid to talk about their opinions in public.
Armstrong suggested that Democrats are secretly angry with their party and planning to vote Trump without telling their friends.
Scalise, meanwhile, said Biden’s plan to rejoin the Paris Accord is a job-wrecking move that will not actually help with climate change.
“It’s the other countries we would send our jobs to that pollute,” he said. “We are reducing carbon emissions (by keeping manufacturing in the U.S.) because we do things better in America.”
Scalise and Armstrong both said they are aware of what they described as discrimination against fossil fuel energy companies, with the recent declaration by major equity companies that they will only provide capital to those meeting Environmental, Social, and Governance metrics. Called ESG, this matrix includes the premise that climate change will impact future viability and profitability of investments.
Access to capital is critical to Bakken producers' ability to bounce back, NDPC members told lawmakers.
Scalise said he has made Trump aware of the issue, and he asked the industry to bring examples to Armstrong.
“We can immediately go and push back on the garbage that they are doing,” Scalise said.
Lt. Governor Brent Sanford was also a guest at the virtual event and talked about how things are going in the West and in Watford City.
Sanford said there are many projects that were at the state of non-disclosure agreements when COVID-19 hit. That put the brakes on many of them.
“Some of this will breakthrough,” he said.
Despite the pandemic, Watford City is still selling homes, and school enrollments were only down by 45 children, some of whom are now home-schooling, Sanford added.
“It’s not as dire as people think,” he said, while still acknowledging that aa drop in rig count to 10 does have substantial impact on the industry and workers in the state.