He’s become known as Mr. Wonderful, but on Wednesday afternoon Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary was talking about how wonderful North Dakota is, and how bright it’s future is in a future low-carbon world.
O’Leary stood along side Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji to announce that North Dakota has been selected for its North American Headquarters. The exact location of that headquarters is still being worked out, but the plan is to build 200 megawatts of data centers in North Dakota in the next two to three years to serve the state’s own data requirements. That will be a $400 to $500 million investment.
Bitzero is looking at more than just a headquarters and data centers in North Dakota. It also said it plans to announce a project in Montana as well.
Bitzero will be hooking up the heat from its data centers to a greenhouse that MHA Nation is building. It is also looking at a joint venture with a leading global enterprise to build an assembly and distribution hub for graphene batteries. That will be a $200 to $500 million investment over the next two to three years.
Bitzero has already raised nearly $100 million in investment capital, and plans a public offering on the Canadian stock exchange within the next 60 days. It will subsequently be listed on the Nasdaq, pending regulatory approval.
North Dakota was picked as Bitzero’s North American hub, Shamji and O’Leary both said, not just because of the state’s climate, which is just right for heat-intensive data centers, but also because of what Gov. Doug Burgum has described as the state’s “geologic jackpot.”
Burgum announced during the North Dakota Petroleum Conference in 2020 — much to the consternation of the oil and gas audience present there — that he wanted to use that geologic jackpot to reach net carbon neutral, and maybe even net carbon negative, by 2030. The legislature later helped codify those goals with three bills. Among them was one that created the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, which is awarding grants to projects that can transform the energy landscape, and build a viable path forward for North Dakota’s fossil fuel sector even in a low-carbon world.
“My goal here really is the story of North Dakota,” O’Leary said. “Because nobody knows that story. I mean, frankly, this is an incredible place.”
Data, O’Leary added, is the world’s new oil. It will be needed by absolutely everything in the future. A single drone flight over an average size farm, for example, is over a terabyte of information long. There are also self-driving cars on the horizon, which will require high-speed cloud computing, and there are computers crunching millions of simulated protein shapes for medicines like COVID vaccines. That’s just to name a few of what is already an insatiable ocean of data submerged beneath nearly every aspect of modern society.
Recent events, like the invasion of Ukraine, have meanwhile brought home just how important it is to have one’s own data on one’s own soil, O’Leary said. But, he added, like it or not, public capital for such centers is now flowing almost exclusively to clients who can demonstrate strong ESG metrics when it comes to climate change. That’s where North Dakota has really checked all the right boxes.
“Nobody saw (ESG) coming,” O’Leary said. “Believe me, this infrastructure, utility businesses existed for decades and decades without a concern of ESG. That is no longer the case. What we have to do now is figure out a way to use all these fantastic resources to apply it to what every citizen wants, a greener world. Whether you agree, whether you don’t, it doesn’t matter. The capital is flowing to the ESG client, and that’s what we’re proposing here. Let’s get this going. I’m proud to be part of it. My job will be to tell the story of North Dakota. That’s what I want to do and for good reason. We’re in business together now.”
Greenhouse to be state’s largest
MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said the project is an exciting one to him, given the tribe’s history. At one time, the Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara Nation was the center of agricultural trade for North America for thousands of years before European settlers arrived.
Bitzero is working with MHA Nation to use its Western Area Power Administration hydroelectric power, reflecting its zero carbon mandate. The additional heat that’s coming out of the green house will be used for MHA Nation’s Greenhouse project, which is already under construction.
“The heat that’s coming out is going to be able to help produce crops year long,” Fox said.
Some of the seeds grown in the greenhouse will be traditional Native American seeds that have a long history for the tribe. There will also be popular modern-day vegetables, such as lettuce, and green peppers and, of course, tomatoes.
Graphene adds a lignite twist
Graphene, as many may already know, is a component of lignite, which North Dakota has in abundance.
“We’ve got an 800 years supply of lignite,” Burgum said. “And we’re very close to the technology of decarbonizing base load coal and having clean coal. This is not something that’s way in the future. With Coal Creek, we’ll be the first to get this done.”
China, meanwhile, is adding two coal plants a day, Burgum said, and other countries, like Akbar’s India, are adding coal plants that use 1980s technology.
“Instead of killing the industry here, we should be supporting clean coal technology in the United States, like we are doing in North Dakota,” he said. “We have an opportunity to be a technology exporter. That’s what the U.S. is great at is innovation. So, if we’re concerned about global emissions, we have some answers right here.”