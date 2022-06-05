Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary announced a second data center in as many days, but this time the prize goes to Montana, which O’Leary said is one of his top 5 choices for investment in today’s ESG world.
“New York is terrible for business,” O’Leary said. “New Jersey? Terrible for business. Massachusetts, horrifically terrible for business. California is not in business.”
Montana, however, has leaders who understand how to read a balance sheet, and has a friendly regulatory climate, O’Leary said.
And for that reason, Bitzero had decided to build a 50 MW data center using renewable hydropower from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe.
“Funds flow to the path of the least resistance,” O’Leary said. “The dollar bill doesn’t vote. It only looks to where it can get a good return with the least risk. It’s not political. It’s really smart. And it knows where to go. Well, it’s coming here to Montana.”
The day before in North Dakota, O’Leary made similar statements standing alongside Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji, when they announced that Bitzero is choosing North Dakota for its North American headquarters.
Bitzero will build a 200 MW data center that will manage the state’s data needs. The center will also provide heat for a greenhouse that MHA Nation is building, to facilitate year-round production. And Bitzero said it is also bringing a joint venture with a leading global enterprise that will manufacture and distribute graphene batteries. Graphene is a component of lignite.
Data is the new oil, O’Leary said during his appearance at the Montana on the Rise Economic Summit, organized by Sen. Steve Daines.
This new investment in the CSKT will support good-paying jobs in Montana, boost Montana’s economy and keep Montana at the forefront of the energy and technology sector,” Daines said. “I’m glad to announce this lucrative project at the Montana ‘On the Rise’ Economic Summit with Governor Gianforte, entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, leadership from the CSKT and Bitzero CEO Shamji. I look forward to the new and exciting opportunities this will bring to Montana.”
Montana is open for business, Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a media release.
“We’re thrilled by this investment in Montana,” he said. “Our continued focus on cutting taxes, rolling back red tape, and attracting and training workers in critical industries is key to fueling future job creation, growth, and prosperity.”
Pre-pandemic, many people bought direct from retail stores, O’Leary said. But after the pandemic, more people figured out how to do more things digitally. He believes this is a permanent shift.
“Maybe you didn’t know how to use your phone to order groceries,” O’Leary said. “Well, you do now. You definitely know how to do it. No question about it. You figured out all the things that you can do digitally.”
But it’s not just consumer behavior driving the value of data upwards.
“There are 11 sectors of the S&P 500,” O’Leary said. “Energy is a sector. Technology is a sector. Consumer’s a sector. Every single one of them is driven by data, and every day the demand for data is more and more insatiable.”
Tesla, for example is a computer on wheels, reporting back into the cloud every inch it has moved.
“Think about a drone flying over the skies of Montana, looking at forests — (it’s) a terabyte of data,” O’Leary said. “Think about the military, exploring and working with other countries’ data. Thin about the tax that you pay — data. Driver’s license data, Amazon data, Microsoft data, Google data, data, data, data. That’s what it is. It’s the new oil. Data is more valuable than anything else.”
But that data can no longer afford to run on just any power source, O’Leary added.
“They need clean power,” he said. “The world has decided, for good or bad, whether you agree with it or you don’t, that ESG really, really matters.”