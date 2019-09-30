Halliburton, an oilfield service company, continues to be the No. 1 employer in Williams County, while Delta Construction tops the list in McKenzie County. Delta is listed as construction, but provides those construction services to the oilfield industry.
Job Services ND conducts the 25 largest employers survey annually based on the quarterly census of Employment and Wages program in eligible counties.
Paula Hickel, office manager for the Williams County Job Services ND, said the dominance of oil and gas employers in the two counties is the trend that stands out the most to her.
“Other counties are not dominated by one industry like McKenzie and Williams counties,” she said. “Fargo, for example, has banks in its top 10, and other major industries. No other counties are as dominated by the industry as we are with oil and gas."
Of the top 25 employers in Williams County, at least 13 of the disclosed employers work either all or in part in the oilfield.
JMAC Resources, notably, has straddled both oil and gas and the construction sectors, but it heavily advertises its heavy construction and civil engineering services for the oil and gas industry on its Web page.
In McKenzie County, a Venn Diagram appears to show Construction and Transportation as two equally dominant sectors.
But on closer inspection, some of the companies listed as either construction or transportation are well-known energy service providers. These include Delta and Spartan Companies, both listed as construction, and MBI Energy Services, which is listed as truck transportation.
Among other notable trends, Hickel said, is the prominence of quality of life in the non-oilfield employers that did make the top 25.
In Williams County, these included CHI St. Alexius Health, Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Williston Public School District, Williston Park District, and even Cash Wise Foods and Walmart. Williston and Williams County, which also provide quality of life services, also made the top 25 at 11 and 13, respectively.
In Mckenzie County, the non-oilfield employers included McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Six Shooter (food and beverage), and Cash Wise, as well as the school district, county and city.
There were six non-disclosed employers in McKenzie County and four non-disclosed in Williams County.
In Williams County, these four likely include the well-known Schlumberger, which is also an oilfield service company and occupies a major complex in Williams County. Oasis Petroleum is likely another, which made the list at No. 10 in 2017, but doesn't appear in 2018 even though it was still operating and had not yet announced major layoffs.
Another of the undisclosed is likely to be B & G Roustabout, which made the list in 2017 at No. 19, and KS Industries, which made the list at No. 17 in 2017. These are both still operating in the area.