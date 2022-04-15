Tales of Good Samaritans abound on Facebook, but here is one that stands out. When the snowstorm hit, business as usual obviously stopped for many oilfield service companies, but one company decided not to stand down at all. Instead, it put its crew to work helping clear roadways and stranded motorists during the storm Wednesday.
Mike Durbin with PMT Services might not have been expecting the response he got when he posted the availability of his crew in New Williston Connections on Facebook.
“I ended up getting probably about 200, between phone calls and text messages, of different people asking me to go pull them out, or can you get over here, (someone at) this apartment complex is stuck,” Durbin told the Williston Herald.
That forced him to rethink the offer a little bit, and prioritize his crews on higher need areas, such as nursing homes that were snowed in.
“If, you know, the nursing home, needed to have an ambulance go there, and they do go there often, you know, they can’t get close. And that could be life and death," Durbin said. "So we focused on that.”
They also started clearing a roadway in front of the firehouse over by Harvest Hills, but when city crews arrived, there were thank you's and an amicable passing of the baton.
“Believe it or not, he pulled up to one of my other guys and said, you know, what’s going on, and said they had two crews coming right behind us,” Durbin said. “So he said thank you, and he didn’t say we couldn’t do it or anything like that.”
Durbin’s crew also helped push or pull vehicles that were stuck at intersections along their way, so those folks could get going again.
“They come to like a stop sign, and as soon as they stop they can’t get going again,” Durbin said. “So if we saw that, we pushed it to the side, and then kept going.”
Durbin still had a few negative comments on his Facebook post for his efforts, but he took it in stride. It’s been a stressful time for everyone, Durbin said, with the pandemic and, more recently, inflation that has doubled and in some cases tripled prices for some items like toilet paper. The situation has everyone on edge, but has also increased the need for neighbor to neighbor help.
“You know, I’m not actually trying to go, you know, plow hotels that have the money to pay for it," he said, referring to a critical Facebook post that accused him of being a liberal for donating his company's services. "I was trying to help people who didn’t have the means to get going again.”
Durbin said he has no plans to try to seek compensation from the city or anyone for the man-hours spent during the storm But, he also paid his crew for all the time spent working during the storm to help others. They weren't asked to volunteer their time.
Durbin's employees worked from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night, and started up again at around 10 a.m. Thursday. They didn’t finish until around 6 p.m.
“This is something that Mother Nature did,” Durbin said. “It’s gonna be pretty drastic to most people, especially when they’re hurt right now with you know, coming out of COVID and also inflation and all the crap that’s going on right now.”