North Dakota produced an average of 1.2 million barrels of oil per day in October, barely changed from the month before.
Preliminary figures released Monday showed 37,909,008 barrels of oil produced in October, or 1,222,871 barrels per day. In September, the state produced 36,693,215 barrels or 1,223,107 barrels per day.
Gas capture percentage was unchanged from September at 93%. The state produced 89,083,281 MCF of natural gas in October, or 2,873,654 MCF per day. The capture rate was 93%, or 82,540,339 MCF of natural gas captured.
The average number of drilling rigs in October and November was 14, and drilling rig count is down 75% January to October of 2020.
The massive price drops have meant more than 12,000 layoffs as of Friday, Dec. 11, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.
"Drilling permit activity is slower and more volatile due to oil price volatility," the monthly director's cut from the office reads. "Operators continue to maintain a permit inventory of approximately 12 months and some experienced drilling rig and completion crews."