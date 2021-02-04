A pipeline break spilled 250 barrels of oil in Dunn County Tuesday, while a pump failure spilled 200 barrels of produced water Wednesday in McKenzie County.
The oil spill happened about 11 miles northwest of Killdeer on Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to a news release from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Of the 250 gallons that spilled from the pipeline, about 10 made it off site and onto rangeland.
The pipeline is operated by Bridger Pipeline LLC, which in 2015 was responsible for a 758-barrel oil leak into the Yellowstone River in Montana. That spill threatened the water supply for Glendive.
Bridger is owned by True Companies, which also owns Belle Fourche Pipeline, which was responsible for a 12,615 barrel spill in December 2016. That spill, which went into Ash Coulee Creek near Medora, was the largest into an active waterway in the state.
The produced water spill happened Wednesday, Feb. 3 at a saltwater disposal facility in McKenzie County operated by White Rock Oil & Gas LLC.
The facility is 12 miles northwest of Grassy Butte. One barrel of water made it off site and onto an unnamed, frozen creek, the DEQ wrote in a news release.
Produced water is a by-product of oil production. It's typically carried from an oil well by pipeline or truck to a disposal site, where it is injected back into the ground for permanent storage.
DEQ workers have been to both sites for inspections since the spills were reported.