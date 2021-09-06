Oil prices Sep 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ND Light Sweet: $62.25 NO REPORTWTI: $69.17 NO REPORTBrent Crude: $75.52 NO REPORTRig Count: 28 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data 2 accused of selling pain pills Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century Kelly Skelton, 51 Kenneth Carlson, 60 Japanese delegation touring North Dakota, talking about hydrogen, carbon capture opportunities Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit