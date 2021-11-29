Oil prices took a $10 tumble on Friday amid reports that a new COVID-19 variant of concern has been identified. The variant, Omicron, has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein, raising questions as to whether the variant could bypass immunities from either vaccination or prior COVID-19 exposure.
It will take weeks to definitively answer questions about the new variant, but several countries have nonetheless imposed travel restrictions on South Africa, where Omicron was first spotted. Those restrictions spooked the market, hearkening back to travel bans and business shut-ins when the COVID-19 pandemic first began.
WTI finished the day on Friday at $68.15 per barrel and Brent slid to $72.72. The sell-off was the biggest since April 2020. On Monday, however, prices already appeared to be rallying in early morning trades. They were hovering around $70 for WTI and $73 for Brent.
OPEC was to meet Dec. 2 to consider their intended oil output hike for January. But the cartel is postponing to assess the situation with omicron.
Meanwhile, talks are resuming on the Iran nuclear accord. A deal there could add to global supply, at a time when demand could become shaky, depending on how Omicron plays out.
High energy prices have been contributing to ongoing inflation, along with supply chain issues, in the United States, and prices at the pump for a gallon of regular are hitting consumers hard as well. The national average for a gallon of regular was $3.394, according to Triple A.
North Dakota prices, meanwhile, were trending a little lower than that at $3.177. The year ago price for a gallon of regular in North Dakota was $1.988.