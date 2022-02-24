Brent crude oil prices jumped to $105.79 a barrel on Thursday, on the back of Russia's invasion into Ukraine on multiple fronts, but eased somewhat as President Joe Biden suggested he wouldn't seek to target Russian oil with sanctions.
Brent closed the day at $99.08. WTI prices, meanwhile, spiked to $100.54, before easing to close the day at $94.41.
The conflict in Ukraine has far-reaching implications for global energy markets, given that Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers, and the second largest natural gas exporter. European countries, in particular, rely on Russian natural gas, particularly during the winter.
Retail prices around the globe were already high when Russia began its invasion, amid tight supply and increasing demand as pandemic restrictions wane. Some European countries were already experiencing record high prices before the Russian invasion began.
To the extent there are supply disruptions, prices will see further lift, and you could already see how some of that is playing out in the market Thursday, with some refineries and tankers backing off Russian oil contracts, for fear of future sanctions.
Many annalysts bumped their price estimates upward, and some are now predicting as much as $140 per barrel in worst-case scenarios, if there are major supply disruptions.
Supply could see some easing, if Saudi Arabia and OPEC countries decided to pump more oil. A nuclear deal with Iran could also help ease supply.
Russia began its assault on the Ukraine before dawn, according to news media reports. The attacks were not confined to breakaway provinces in the Donbas area, whose independence Putin recently recognized. Russian attacks spread quickly across central and eastern Ukraine, coming from at least three different directions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the action as a “special military operation,” and called for Ukrainian forces to surrender their country to Russia. At the same time, Putin also warned America and NATO that they would face “consequences you have never seen” if they interfered.
The invasion prompted immediate criticism from North Dakota and Montana officials.
Gov. Doug Burgum said the international crisis underscores the importance of North Dakota energy to U.S. security.
“We support and pray for the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against these brazen acts of aggression by Russia and President Putin, which we condemn int he strongest terms possible,” the governor said. “The United States and its allies must stand together in support of Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks.”
Burgum also urged Biden to adopt policies friendly to American energy so we can “sell energy to our friends and allies, versus buying it from our enemies.”
“Our thoughts are also with those of Ukrainian heritage here in North Dakota, who are concerned for the safety of their relatives as their homeland is under siege, as well as those North Dakota farmer sand businesses with interests in Ukraine,” he added.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the bipartisan Senate Ukraine Caucus, said Putin’s intentions are clear.
“Putin harbors fantasies of re-uniting the Soviet union, and now he’s translated this fantasy into action,” he said. “He has absolutely no right to invade Ukraine’s sovereign borders and impose Russia’s will on the freedom-loving people of Ukraine. The United States fiercely condemns this violent action and stands strongly in support of Ukraine. We needed sanctions months ago to ward off exactly this type of action. Now that Putin has taken these steps, we must implement strong, primary and secondary sanctions immediately. Our response here is greater than Russia and Ukraine. What we choose to do will also send a message to China on Taiwan.”
Sen. John Hoeven said this unprovoked aggression is a warning to America and to all of Europe.
“The United States must work closely with our allies to oppose Putin’s efforts to subvert European peace and security,” he said. “We must ensure Putin pays a heavy price, not only as a response to his aggression in Ukraine, but also as a deterrent against future aggression in Eastern Europe. We need to support the people of Ukraine, reinforce our allies, and immediately implement severe sanctions on Russia. We pray for the people of Ukraine in this tragic moment.”
In Montana, Democratic Senator Jon Tester called for unity against Russian aggression.
“Vladimir Putin ingle-handedly started an unprovoked war that makes the world less safe,” he said. “I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and with every freedom-loving democracy in oncdemning Russia’s illegal military actions. The United States will continue to support the security and stability of our NATO and European allies in the face of these acts of war.”
Republican Senator Steve Daines, meanwhile, suggested Biden has been weak, and that this has emboldened Putin.
“I’m praying for the people of Ukraine and condemn Putin’s outrageous attack on their sovereignty and independence,” he said. “Putin is a thug, and he has been empowered and emboldened by Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and his approval of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline while killing America’s Keystone XL pipeline,” he said. “The skyrocketing price of oil and resulting inflation are stark reminders of the importance of increasing, not decreasing, made in America Energy. I do not support sending American troops to Ukraine.”