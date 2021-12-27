WTI prices were down but Brent prices were up in early morning trades on Monday, as Omicron COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the United States and Europe. WTI had fallen by almost a dollar to $72.88 a barrel while Brent had risen 17 cents to $76.31 an hour or so into trading.
The United States cancelled some 1,300 flights over the Christmas holiday amid surging COVID-19 cases, but many analysts still felt the global recovery is on track, which is the reason for the mixed result.
Omicron has so far seemed to present milder symptoms, which is keeping hope alive that the new variant’s economic impact will not be as severe.
On the supply side of things, talks with Iran were set to resume on Monday. A deal there would lift sanctions on Iran and clear the way for a full resumption of Iranian crude oil exports. That could add between 1 to 3 million barrels per day of production to the global supply chain within a year or so, according to analyst estimates.
Whether that means lower or higher oil prices depends. On the one hand, a boost to supply does tend to lower prices, all things being equal. But, on the other hand, removal of uncertainty, which is weighing on prices right now, could still make for a price lift despite the increase to supply.
Plus, there is always OPEC+, with their finger on the oil spigot, ready to adjust production to manipulate prices. They're set to meet Jan.4 to discuss whether to go forward with February’s planned production boost of 400,000 barrels per day, and will no doubt factor in the result of the Iran talks.
When OPEC+ last met, they decided to go ahed with January’s production boost, despite Omicron's rapid spread around the globe, but left their meeting open, just in case a quick adjustment to production was needed.
Meanwhile, prices at the gas pump have finally started to slide, but only a little bit. Nationwide, AAA reported average prices of $3.286 per gallon for regular, down from $3.290 on Sunday and the week ago average of $3.308. That compares to the year ago average of $2.253.
North Dakota pump prices mirrored that drop, going from $3.075 on Sunday to $3.073 on Monday. The week ago average is $3.087 while the year ago average is $2.146.
It’s worth noting that natural gas prices are also down, after January’s cold front was not as widespread and intense as expected. The weekly draw from storage was 55 billion cubic feet, leaving the stockpiles about 1 percent above the five-year average for this time of year, according to Energy Information Administration reports.
Rigs are up seven nationwide week over week, according to the Baker Hughes rig count, while North Dakota rigs are flat at 32 as of Dec. 23. There was no daily report from North Dakota Division of Oil and Gas on Friday due to the holiday weekend.