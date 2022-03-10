It’s been a roller coaster week for oil prices, which rose and fell on the words and actions of world leaders. Russia’s Putin invasion of Ukraine started the ride off like a moon launch, spiking prices 30 percent or so.
The global supply shock was nearly instantaneous, with traders, shippers, and financiers shunning Russian oil while the world’s leaders mulled the breadth and depth of sanctions.
Prices eased a bit when President Joe Biden announced sanctions would not likely target Russia’s energy complex. But the continued brutality of Russia’s invasion and the inspiring resistance of Ukraine pushed many in the world to reconsider that stance. The Biden administration on Monday said America and her allies were considering a ban on Russian oil, sending prices over $130 per barrel on supply fears before finally easing on word that Germany would not follow suit.
On Tuesday, though, prices shot back up again as President Joe Biden announced America would ban Russian oil with or without its European allies. The United Kingdom made a similar announcement. America imports between 600,000 to 800,000 barrels of oil from Russia annually. Last year, those imports were about 8 percent of its imported crude.
Wednesday, oil prices headed steeply downward, losing $15, after strident calls by United Arab Emirates for a bigger oil production increase from the cartel. That was short-lived, however. Prices were on their way back up again Thursday, after the UAE softened their stance and talks between top Russian and Ukraine diplomats failed to reach a ceasefire.
Brent crude oil was trading at $109 in late afternoon trades on Thursday, while WTI was at $106.
Soaring crude oil prices will ultimately lead to even higher prices at the gas pump. Those prices were already trending higher on increased demand and decreased supply.
Domestic gasoline stocks were down 500,000 barrels last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, while demand was up 8.74 million barrels per day. America is also approaching the season where E15 blending requirements kick in, which routinely leads to increased gas prices during spring and summer driving months.
The national average price for a gallon of regular had already topped the $4 mark last week, posting a 45-cent jump. The national average has not been that high since July 2008, according to a report from AAA, without considering inflation. Prices have continued that upward trajectory this week.
California is now leading the nation as the most expensive market at $5.69 a gallon. Nevada is a distant second at $4.872 followed by Hawaii at $4.810.
North Dakota’s average for a gallon of regular, meanwhile, is well behind the national average at $3.890 for a gallon of regular. Williston was trending slightly ahead of that at $3.966. That’s an almost 40-cent jump week over week.
North Dakota’s record high for a gallon of regular is $4.238 set in May 2013.
Thirty-one IEA member countries have committed to release 61.7 million barrels of crude oil from strategic reserves to try and take the pressure off crude oil prices. These countries include the U.S. and Canada, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico.
It will be the largest coordinated release since 1974, but the effect of the release is likely to be limited, given the small size in comparison to how much Russia exports daily. Russia ships about 5 million barrels of crude oil per day, representing 12 percent of the global export market.