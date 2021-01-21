Oil prices during pandemic lead to end of Saudi, BSC partnership

Falling oil prices during the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to the program through which Bismarck State College provided energy education to Saudi Arabian men, but college officials say they’re forming a new plan to continue educational efforts in that country.
BSC in 2018 entered into a partnership with Saudi Arabia to provide training and curriculum at the National Power Academy in Damman. The academy is managed by a coalition made up of the Saudi government and companies with a presence in the kingdom, including General Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric and oil giant Saudi Aramco. When energy prices dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, “the partners chose to no longer fund BSC’s portion of the initiative,” said Rebecca Collins, BSC vice president and chief financial officer.
The agreement ended Sept. 30, 2020. The last group of students finished their terms on Sept. 15. The college had been notified of the termination on June 2, which complied with a three-month notice requirement in the 2018 contract.
“We were not surprised by the discontinuation of the contract based on the low oil prices that occurred within the kingdom due to the pandemic,” Collins said.
The five-year contract signed in August 2018 was projected to generate more than $18 million for BSC. Under the deal, all of the college’s costs were covered, plus 20%. BSC also was to receive a $4,000 per student fee for licensing its curriculum. The college did not suffer a financial loss on the program, Collins said.
A recap of the partnership, including the financial outcome for BSC, will be available in March, school officials said.
Enrollment in the program was lower than expected. In November 2019, then-BSC President Larry Skogen said the college was “delivering exactly what our contract asks us to deliver,” but the academy had not provided enough students to fill the facility, which can hold 400. In the final semester there were 118 trainees, a number Collins said was consistent across semesters.
The BSC Innovation Foundation hired a general manager to lead a transition to a new phase in Saudi Arabia, Collins said. Yousef Zamil, a Saudi citizen who served as assistant dean, will close out the academy project and explore future educational efforts in the country. Zamil started that job on Oct. 1.
The college is “exploring how best to offer energy and cybersecurity education to students in Saudi Arabia,” the vice president said.
Officials expect to have a plan in place in March, Collins said.