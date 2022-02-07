Oil markets started Monday off at seven-year highs amid concerns about tight supply, but prices quickly started backsliding after apparent progress in nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran.
A deal there would lift U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil supplies, adding 1 million barrels of crude oil per day to global supplies. The Biden administration has been desperately seeking a means to lower oil and gas prices to beat back inflation.
Brent peaked at $94, its highest since 2014 and WTI peaked at $92.73 before sliding to $92.59 and $91 respectively in early morning trades.
Analysts still believe $100 oil is likely. Not only is global demand strong but capital investments have not been keeping pace with where they would need to be to meet projected future demand.
OPEC+ has also been struggling to meet planned 400,000 barrel per day per month increases. And tensions, meanwhile, remain high in Eastern Europe, where Russia appears likely to invade Ukraine. That only adds to the uncertainties for global oil supply.
The U.S. oil and gas industry added three rigs week over week, bringing the total to 613. North Dakota meanwhile slipped to 35, down one week over week.
Gas prices at the national pump rose to an average $3.441. They were $3.439 on Sunday and $3.366 a week ago. That compares to $2.464 a year ago.
Prices rose in North Dakota as well but remained below national averages, posting at an average $3.291, versus $3.289 on Sunday and $3.236 a week ago. The year-ago price was $2.333.