Crude oil prices started the week in a downward slide on news that China locked down a populous metro business area due to COVID-19 and hopes of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Shenzhen is a city of 17.5 million residents. In addition to a strict lockdown there, China also limited bus service to Shanghai, sending a demand shockwave through the oil market on Monday.
The sell-off continued three straight days starting Monday, landing below $100. On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration reported that domestic inventories had climbed by 4.3 million barrels, versus analyst expectations of a 1.4 million barrel draw down.
Prices rallied Thursday, however, as hopes for peace in the Ukraine dwindled, closing the day at $103 for WTI and $106 for Brent. Prices continued to rally Friday, with the International Energy Agency predicting a 3 million barrel supply shortfall ahead, if the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues. Their estimated shortfall is a combination of shrinking market opportunities for Russian crude, as well as declining product exports.
IEA also recently put out a 10-point plan for reducing global oil consumption by as much as 2.7 million barrels per day. The plan includes encouraging more workers to carpool, reducing speed limits on highways, and encouraging businesses to consider allowing remote work three or more days each week.
OPEC+ production, meanwhile, is about 1 million barrels below promised production increases as of February. That puts the cartel about 136 percent behind where they said they’d be. Leaders of both America and the UK have met with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to try to shake loose more production. To no avail.
Several states in America are meanwhile looking at temporary gas tax holidays to help take the pressure off consumers. The White House has also green-lighted more LNG exports to European allies, despite calls from some Democrats to curtail such exports. That decision frees up about .7 billion cubic feet per day to countries that don’t have a free trade agreement with the United States.
The Biden administration has also been in talks with Venezuela as well as Iran, trying to lock in an agreement allowing him to lift sanctions on their oil. That has particularly irked many domestic producers, who want the administration to prioritize American oil and gas.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the Bakken could likely supply an additional 100,000 barrels of oil production by year-end during his monthly oil report, but NDPC President Ron Ness said on Friday that the oil and gas industry needs access to capital to realize increased production. His remarks were made during a conference call with North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.