Oil, gas pipeline training and fusion course announced

The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) announced today that its next training seminar for the energy industry will be in North Dakota. Focusing on the proper use of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and composite pipe for oil and gas gathering water lines, it will be held Aug. 30- 31 at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City.
Attendees can choose either the Pipeline Design full-day session (alone), on Aug. 30, or combine it with the half-day fusion session on Aug. 31. PPI is the major North American trade association representing all segments of the plastic pipe industry.
“Proper training continues to be a critical factor for the energy industry,” according to Randy Knapp, Ph.D., engineering director of the Energy Piping Systems Division of PPI. “As employment growth continues across the country, many companies find it increasingly difficult to hire people with the right skill set. And for the energy sector the situation is more severe because the United States is now one of the leading petroleum producers in the world and has recently become a net exporter of energy.
“Either lack of experience, training, or technical skills is frequently named as the top reason for hiring difficulty by employers across all five energy sectors. The technical training and certifications are also mentioned, implying the need for expanded investments in workforce training and closer coordination between employers and the workforce training system. PPI is helping to fill that need with our program.
The entire PPI course will focus on high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyamides (PA-11 and PA-12), and composite pipes, all of which are being used more in the rapid expansion of oil and gas gathering activities in shale plays across the country.
“There is no room for failure of this critical infrastructure,” Knapp said, “because pressures in an HDPE pipeline can reach 300 psi and temperatures up to 180 degrees F, and pressures in composite pipelines can reach well over 1000 psi.
“The importance of knowing how to design and properly install pipelines that carry oil & gas and transport water to and from a fracking site continues to grow every day. This is mainly because pressures in an HDPE pipeline can reach 300 psi and temperatures up to 1800F, or even higher pressures when using polyamides or spoolable composites. Among other topics, this seminar will also provide hands-on fusion training, which is critical to the performance of a pipeline.”
Pipeline Design, conducted on Aug. 30, will focus on the design, installation, testing and repair of plastic pipe systems. It is limited to 60 participants. Fusion Training on Aug. 31 , will focus on fusion training and is limited to 30 participants, who will receive a Fusion Certificate of Training from McElroy Manufacturing.
“Attending the Pipeline Design session and the fusion segment will provide information needed to take full advantage of the benefits of plastic pipe and composite pipe in oil and gas gathering and other applications. The course topics have been designed to benefit all levels of experience,” Knapp said. “Plus, we have many industry experts from PPI member companies.”
In addition to the workshops, PPI has on-line educational channel that contains a curriculum of programs about plastic pipe. The Introduction to Polyethylene Piping for Oil and Gas course provides a broad overview of polyethylene (PE) piping used in oil & gas applications and covers basic material properties, manufacturing, codes and standards, joining, and installation & handling. Knapp is the presenter. The PPI eLearn™ channel can be found at https://elearn.plasticpipe.org/