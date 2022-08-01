Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oil, gas pipeline training and fusion course announced

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) announced today that its next training seminar for the energy industry will be in North Dakota. Focusing on the proper use of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and composite pipe for oil and gas gathering water lines, it will be held Aug. 30- 31 at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City.

Attendees can choose either the Pipeline Design full-day session (alone), on Aug. 30, or combine it with the half-day fusion session on Aug. 31. PPI is the major North American trade association representing all segments of the plastic pipe industry.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK