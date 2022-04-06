While running for President, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to end our use of fossil fuels. “I guarantee you,” Biden told New Hampshire voters on Sept. 16, 2019, “we’re going to end fossil fuels.” Just hours after President Biden’s inauguration, one of his first executive orders killed the Keystone XL Pipeline and launched the partisan “War on Oil.”
President Biden’s National Climate Adviser, Gina McCarthy once opined, “I want fossil fuels gone. I want fossil fuels out of products. I don’t want to help the fossil fuel industry to extend their life.” President Biden ordered the Department of Interior to stop leasing of oil and gas rights on federal lands and his Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland stated, “We need to keep fossil fuels in the ground.”
On the financial side, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that she expects multilateral development banks to “discourage new investments in fossil fuel-based power generation except where other options are not possible.” In an August 16th, 2021 news article, Reuters reported that the U.S. Treasury Department was going to oppose development bank financing for most fossil fuel projects. During the failed nomination of Saule Omarova as comptroller of the currency, we learned of her past opposition of our industry when it was brought to our attention that she said, “We want them to go bankrupt.” Another comment attributed to the failed comptroller of the currency nominee was, “The way we basically get rid of those carbon financiers is we starve them of their sources of capital.” Now, it appears the Biden Administration is preparing a death blow to the country’s leading energy providers. President Biden is working to eliminate long-standing oil and gas tax policy to help pay for his spending spree. The new tax proposals would cost domestic oil and gas producers an additional estimated $43.6 billion over the next decade. Legitimate business deductions of qualified expenses, such as labor, site preparation, and repairs known as intangible drilling costs is on the chopping block along with a deduction for oil and gas production from marginal wells, and a percentage depletion deduction that mineral owners can claim for a portion of the value of the oil and gas reserves removed from their property. Biden’s proposed tax policy changes will only exacerbate the current production shortfalls, leading to continued decline in domestic production and higher gas prices.
As the petroleum industry follows these signals from the Biden administration the President seems dismayed that the industry is not investing the billions of dollars needed to bring back historical production.
When domestic crude oil production numbers stagnate and fuel prices increase, President Biden would do well to learn from Europe’s mistaken reliance on a dictatorship to supply needed and secure energy sources. Even as President Biden wrings his hands trying to decide whether or not to support domestic production, he is asking hostile foreign countries to increase their production and trying to decide which dictator we should be beholden to for our energy security.
In rushing toward the great “energy transformation,” President Biden needs to stop his administration’s opposition to the energy we need today. There is no replacement for crude oil and natural gas in the foreseeable future without the tremendous negative economic effects that we are seeing today.