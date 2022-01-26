Oil and gas had a rocky ride on the stock market Monday, ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to talk about inflation, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 25 and 26. Early reports on the meeting suggest the Fed is ready to raise interest rates as soon as March, and will consider other tightening policies aimed at reining inflation.
A statement from the Fed was expected sometime Wednesday afternoon. Many analysts are predicting it will be more hawk than dove, which is part of what’s driving the sell-off.
Stocks overall had their worst week since the pandemic began last week. Tech stocks led the shockwave downward, dragging many consumer darlings with it. Netflix, for example, lost 22 percent.
Brent crude, meanwhile, only fell $1.62 to $86.27 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.83, or 2.2 percent, to $83.31. Oil prices had hit a seven-year high last week, gaining around 2 percent.
Prices are still up 10 percent for the year, as concerns about tightening supplies persist amid OPEC+ struggles to hit a planned 400,000 barrel per day per month increase to production.
Volatility on the stock market is likely to continue. In addition to the Fed’s pending announcement, the market is also absorbing a large number of major earnings reports for dozens of Dow blue chip companies — think Apple, Tesla, and American Express, to name a few.
Tensions also continue to rise in not just Ukraine, but also the United Arab Emirates, where there was a deadly drone attack by Yemen rebels. Drones and light sports aircraft have been grounded for the month as a result.
Putin has meanwhile massed 100,000 troops on the border of Ukraine, and the United States has urged the families of diplomats and nonessential personnel to consider leaving the country. The U.S. has also put 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe. They won't necessarily go to the Ukraine, however. They will be part of a larger NATO force meant to signal unity, as well as be available to deter any wider aggression by Putin.