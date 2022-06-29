Green groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s resumption of oil and gas leasing on public lands, citing the dangers of climate change.
“Overwhelming scientific evidence shows us that burning fossil fuels from existing leases on federal lands is incompatible with a livable climate,” said Melissa Hornbein, senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center. “In spite of this administration's climate commitments, the Department of Interior is choosing to resume oil and gas leasing. The very least the BLM could do is acknowledge the connected nature of these six lease sales and their collective impact on federal lands and the earth's climate. Its failure to do so is an attempt to water down the climate effects of the decision to continue leasing, and is a clear abdication of BLM’s responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act.”
The suit was filed against Wyoming sales, but could further delay sales in the states that were to follow that sale. Those include North Dakota, Montana, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
North Dakota oil and gas regulators say their state has already lost out on royalties exceeding $82 million just from the canceled sales.
When split estates are considered, however, those losses are even greater. Split estates include a portion of inextricably entwined private and federal minerals. The sale of the private minerals generally cannot proceed until the federal sale does, tying up a much larger area of land than just the federal mineral rights would suggest.
The loss from all tracts of federal mineral acres in the BLM queue for North Dakota has been previously estimated by state officials as exceeding $4.77 billion in tax revenues, in addition to a loss of $1.2 billion in private royalties.
The final sale notice for North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, Alabama, Colorado, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming included just 173 parcels on 144,000 acres. That was an 80 percent reduction from what was previously nominated for sale, prior to Interior’s review of the Oil and Gas Lease Program. That figure is for all of the states, not just North Dakota.
Oil and gas lease sales have been on hold ever since President Joe Biden took office. The incoming president directive to the Department of the Interior to review its oil and gas lease sales, which led to a moratorium on sales, was among Biden's first actions as the nation's new president.
Oil and gas states filed suit challenging the moratorium, which resulted in an injunction, issued by a judge for the Western District of Louisiana, who said the Biden administration couldn’t simply suspend sales without due process. The sales are mandated by the Mineral Leasing Act to occur at least quarterly.
Wyoming had filed a similar suit, which was dismissed as moot. North Dakota, meanwhile, filed its own suit asking the court to give the Biden administration a deadline by which it must resume the sales. The judge in that case said the case was filed too soon, and in the wrong venue — but he left the door open for the state to bring its case back if the outcome of the Louisiana case didn’t measure up. North Dakota has since resumed its efforts in the case, dis-satisfied with the Biden administration's explanation of canceled acreage.
In April, the Department of the Interior announced it was resuming oil and gas lease sales for states that included North Dakota, albeit with much less acreage than had originally been approved for the cancelled sale.
Interior Secretary Deb Halaand announced a rate increase to 18.75 percent when she announced resumption of the oil and gas lease program in April, as well as GHG analysis and better tribal consultation and community input.