An area north of Lake Sakakawea in the Tioga area which had been bottlenecked when it comes to natural gas takeaway now has another 250 million cubic feet per day in capacity, scalable to 625 million cubic feet per day, if demand requires.
MDU Resources Subsidiary, WBI Energy, has announced the completion of the North Bakken Expansion project, which was put into service Tuesday, Feb. 1. The pipeline represents a step change for that area, and is going to make an enormous difference for the oil and gas sector, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad told the Williston Herald.
“If this system was not constructed and put into service, development north of Lake Sakakawea would not be able to expand any further volume wise,” Kringstad said. “We’re seeing much stronger commitments and targets from companies now, having all the gas capture components aligned for future development. Without transmission, you can’t have a complete gas capture solution, so this was certainly a critical component to future development north of Lake Sakakawea.”
The pipeline represents one of three components that will be required to address bottlenecks in the Fort Berthold area as well. The other two components are gas gathering and gas processing plants. The pipeline helps both become more realistic for Fort Berthold, by providing that crucial transmission line connection. The B. Sanderson Gas Plant, meanwhile, is another 250 million cubic feet per day in capacity that is now completed. Together, these projects are a major step forward in de-bottlenecking areas north of Lake Sakakawea.
WBI was able to shave two months off its construction time for the North Bakken Expansion project, after the pipeline’s consideration by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission inexplicably stalled in Oct. 2020.
WBI had originally hoped to complete the pipeline by November 2021, but it was one of 14 pipeline projects left hanging in limbo during the waning days of the Trump administration. The pipelines all faced potential additional scrutiny by the incoming Biden Administration, which soon installed a new chairman for FERC.
In fact, incoming FERC chairman, Richard Glick, soon implemented a greenhouse gas review and was pushing to have that apply retroactively to WBI and the other pipelines still awaiting FERC consideration.
Sen. John Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer were part of a group of 25 senators who pushed FERC to review WBI’s pipeline and the others without the new greenhouse gas review. WBI ultimately received a notice to proceed from FERC in June 2021.
The North Bakken Expansion project connects WBI Energy’s Tioga Compressor Station to the newly constructed Elkhart Creek Compressor Station in McKenzie County using a 62-mile, 24-inch diameter pipeline. Ffrom there, a .3-mile long interconnect hooks the system up to the existing Northern Border pipeline.
Construction of the project included an approximate 3-mile section under Lake Sakakawea, making it the longest horizontally drilled pipeline section in the state, as well as one of the longest in the world.
Sen. John Hoeven praised completion of the project and said it is vital to the Bakken’s continued productivity.
“The North Bakken Expansion Pipeline is a critical project for the region that supports North Dakota’s continued energy leadership and provides needed capacity to capture natural gas and reduce flaring,” Hoeven said in a media release. “We appreciate WBI Energy’s continued investment in our state and will continue working to ensure projects like this can be built in a timely and cost-effective manner. That’s exactly what our nation needs to harness our abundant, affordable energy reserves and remain energy secure.”
Kringstad has previously told the Williston Herald that each day the WBI pipeline operates means $1 million more per day in oil tax revenue for the state of North Dakota. That fact prompted the North Dakota Industrial Commission to also send letters to FERC urging them to make a timely decision on the pipeline’s necessity.
In FERC’s order, a majority of commissioners ultimately rejected calls to analyze greenhouse gas emissions for the WBI project. Natural gas is routinely produced in the Williston Basin, the majority opinion noted, and gets flared at the wellhead if there is insufficient infrastructure to take the gas to market. End uses of natural gas include a variety of products, many of which are not fuel.
FERC nevertheless did include some analysis of greenhouse gases for the pipeline in its opinion. They found the pipeline’s maximum potential greenhouse gas is 85,666 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually, with downstream emissions of 4.83 million metric tons per year of carbon dioxide equivalent if 100 percent of the product is burned as fuel.
That would increase CO2 emissions .000014 percent over 2019 levels in 2021. In subsequent years, that figure could potentially increase to a maximum of .085 percent. That is a very small impact, particularly when compared to potentially flaring the gas instead, or trucking the gas to market.
Glick, in his dissent, cited the Dakota Access Pipeline case to support his reasoning that NEPA required FERC to prepare a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement to fully examining the greenhouse gas emissions related to the project. That review, he pointed out, could include the negative impacts of not building the pipeline.