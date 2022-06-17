Oasis Petroleum is declaring a special dividend of $15 per share of Oasis common stock in connection with closing its merger of equals with Whiting Petroleum.
The merger makes the new combined company the Williston Basin’s largest asset holder and it’s No. 2 producer, with 972,000 net acres and 170,000 barrels of oil production per day in an essentially leverage-free company.
The company has not yet announced its new name, but WHOAsis comes to mind considering the implications of this deal. Analysts have told the Williston Herald this merger puts the company in a kind of catbird seat to snap up properties given the basin consolidation they expect is ahead for the Bakken.
“This is particularly key, as there are large positions held by multi-basin producers that could be available as acquisition targets for Whiting and Oasis, but were likely beyond the scope of deals that either company could tackle on their own,” Enverus Analyst Andrew Dittmar said. “Further acquisitions should be part of the combined companies’ strategy, as inventory management is key in a relatively mature play like the Bakken, and further consolidation will continue to broaden the company’s relevance in equity markets.”
The new financial strength gained by the company is just one of several advantages Oasis and Whiting officials have cited in earnings calls about the deal.
Oasis will pay out the special dividend to shareholders of record at close of business on the first business day following the merger’s approval by shareholders.
Those meetings are set for June 28, which will put the closing date for the merger on July 1, assuming all other closing conditions are satisfied in a timely fashion. The special dividend would then pay out on July 8.
Payment of the special dividend is contingent on closing the merger, which will be subject to approval by both Oasis and Whiting shareholders, as well as other, customary closing conditions.
The company is not guaranteeing at this point that the merger will happen at all, nor that all closing conditions will be satisfied by July 1. For avoidance of doubt, the record date will precede the closing date of the merger. Whiting shareholders therefore are not entitled to payment of the special dividend in respect to shares of Oasis common stock received as consideration for the merger.
Oasis has filed additional information related to the merger, and will continue to file such information, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements have been mailed to Whiting and Oasis stockholders, and they are encouraged to read those statements, as well as any amendments or other relevant documents leading up to the vote on the merger.
Whiting was one of the first Bakken companies to declare bankruptcy in the wake of the COVID-19 induced downturn in the oil and gas sector in 2020. It had too much debt from the Kodiak deal, leaving it too overextended when yet another downturn hit.
Oasis, meanwhile, had overextended itself in part with what was one of the most expensive entries Ito the Permian. It declared bankruptcy a few months after Whiting.
Both companies emerged from bankruptcy quickly, shedding billions of debt in the process, and proceeded with a very similar playbook, selling off assets in other basins and using those proceeds to scale up in the Williston Basin. The companies generally bought contiguous properties to leverage economy of scale with their existing infrastructure, all while keeping debt as low as possible.
The new company will be run by top executives from both companies, which also merges two very experienced Bakken teams. Oasis Chief Executive Officer Danny Brown will be Chief Executive Officer of the new company, while Lynn Peterson will serve as Executive Chair.