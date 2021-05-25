Oasis Petroleum will be offering $400 million in senior notes due by 2026 in a private placement to eligible purchasers. Proceeds from the offering will fund a portion of the company’s recently announced acquisition of Williston Basin assets from QEP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamondback energy, as well as for general corporate purposes.
The price has been set at 6.375 percent, and the offer will close June 9, subject to customary closing conditions.
The purchase of QEP assets is not contingent upon completion of the offering. If the QEP purchase is not completed before Sept. 27, 2021 or other agreed upon date, the notes will be redeemed for the purchase price plus interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date.
The purchase of QEP assets will give Oasis Petroleum 500,000 acres in the Bakken, as well as one to two years more of what is considered Tier 1 drilling inventory.
Oasis also recently announced it is selling off its Permian assets in the
Delaware Basin, purchased in 2017 for $946 million, for total potential consideration of $481 million. Its midstream company, Oasis Midstream Partners, will retain its assets in the Permian, however, including Panther Devco.
The sale of Permian assets is set to close in June or July with an effective date of April 1. Oasis plans to hold production flat through 2021, company officials said during the most recent investor presentation.
Seasonal load restrictions gone on most highways
A majority of North Dakota highways no longer have seasonal load restrictions, although there are some annual load restrictions remaining in the northwest region.
For information about local road restrictions, visit the Western Dakota Energy Association’s Load Pass Permits system map online at tinyurl.com/2m3uymfn. Clicking on areas of the map will show a quick rundown of restrictions for that area. Or for a detailed county-by-county notification list of road restrictions visit tinyurl.com/csbenhc. Restrictions for state roads, meanwhile, is available online at https://travel.dot.nd.gov.
Hess makes 2021 Best Corporate Citizens list
The Bakken’s Hess Corporation has once again made the 100 best Corporate Citizens list, ranking No. 35 on the 2021 list for outstanding environmental, social and governance transparency and performance.
The list ranks the Russell 1000 index of publicly held U.S. companies based on an independent assessment by ISS-ESG of 146 total corporate disclosure and performance factors in eight categories: employees, climate change, environment, stakeholders and society, human rights, ESG performance, governance, and financial.
Hess has made the list the last 14 consecutive years and is the only oil and gas producer to earn a place on the 2021 list.
“Our longstanding commitment to sustainability supports our purpose to be the world’s most trusted energy partner, which we believe creates value for all of our stakeholders,” said CEO John Hess. “We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in our industry for the quality of our environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure.”
Jeff Leitzell named Executive VP for EOG
EOG Resources has named Jeffrey R. “Jeff” Lleitzelll as its Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production. He had been the VP and general manager of EOG’s Midland, Texas office since December 2017, responsible for operations in the Delaware Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico. In his new role, he will be responsible for EOG’s Midland, Denver, and Artesia operating areas.
California begins process to ban hydraulic fracturing by 2024
The Golden State’s Geologic Energy Management Division has opened a public comment period on regulations that would bar new hydraulic fracturing permits, as well as two other drilling techniques, by the end of 2024. The move was directed by the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, who has also directed the state’s air resources agency to look for ways to phase out oil extraction altogether by 2045. The executive actions follow a more aggressive plan to ban oil and gas production that died last week in the California Senate. Newsom likely faces a recall election later this year, filed over issues ranging from immigration and homelessness to property taxes. The recall petition picked up more steam after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Events, meetings, studies, public comment periods
Fully Involved seminar — free leadership training with Mark vonAppen from 2 to 5 p.m. June 6 at Rough Rider Center. VonAppen’s program has worked for more than 40 years inn the professional football and fire service, and applies to the business world as well.
Kenmare Inert Waste Landfill — permit renewal, public comment period ends June 12. Online at https://tinyurl.com/5rkfkkuy.
Bakken Rocks Cookfest — in Arnegard July 13
North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting — Rough Rider Center Sept. 21-23.