Oasis Petroleum’s Bakken transformation is continuing with the closing Feb. 1 of the previously announced merger between Oasis Midstream Partners and Crestwood Equity.
The transaction has several advantages for both companies, CEO Danny Brown told investors when the deal was announced in October.
The sale de-consolidates financial statements, creating more transparency around the value of both companies, while at the same time accelerating value to Oasis shareholders.
“Our announcement marks the latest and one of the most important actions in a series of strategic actions the board management has taken over the past year,” he said. “The strategic merits of the transaction are compelling.”
Concurrent with the closing, Oasis directors N. John Lancaster Jr. and John Jacobi were appointed to Crestwood's Board of Directors. Both will also continue serving on Oasis' Board of Directors.
Now that the sale is complete, Oasis is completely unleveraged, Brown said, which positions the company well for attractive mergers and acquisition opportunities. Scale is an important factor in economic feasibility of oil and gas companies in the current capital investment environment.
Brown also said the oil and gas industry recognizes industry consolidation is something that broadly needs to continue, and he believes Oasis should participate to the extent It can add value or enhance the company’s size and scale.
“We’re looking across the landscape and see opportunities in multiple different areas,” he said.
Having a strong balance sheet gives Oasis optionality to do that if the right opportunity presents itself.
“This action should also allow the company to subsequently eliminate the tax benefits preservation plan that was put in place in August of 2021, thus permitting shareholders to build a position greater than 5 percent of shares outstanding,” he said.
The new transparency also means Oasis no longer possesses material nonpublic information. That allows the company to again purchase shares of Oasis on the open market.
Many oil and gas companies now have share repurchase programs, believing the market is undervaluing oil and gas companies generally. Oasis has $85 million remaining in its $100 million dollar share repurchase program for that purpose.
The Crestwood-OMP merger is also good for ESG objectives, Brown said, noting that Crestwood has been a leader when it comes to that.
“Crestwood and OMP together have an extensive infrastructure network that will help limit methane flaring, as well as the trucking of oil and water,” he said. “We believe Crestwood will continue to progress its three-year sustainability strategy focused on diversity of inclusion, emissions reductions, biodiversity, supply chain and ESG disclosure.”
Crestwood is already a highly regarded midstream provider with a large footprint in the Williston Basin. Merging the two companies makes the new entity a very strong midstream player in the Bakken.
Oasis reported strong financial results in the third quarter, which exceeded both internal and external expectations, according to its earnings release. Production was 51.8 thousand barrels per day, which exceeded top-end guidance, and oil volumes were at 31.9 thousand barrels per day, which hit the midpoint of guidance. Added to that were strong pricing differentials for both oil and gas volumes in the third quarter.
Lease operating, gathering, and transportation expenses, meanwhile, fell below the midpoint of the company’s guidance. Oasis was able to lower its capital expenditure guidance by 9 percent in the quarter, which follows on a 7 percent reduction at the end of the second quarter. This was thanks to strong efficiencies, schedule timing, and lower working interest than expected in certain wells.
Oasis, like many oil companies, said it anticipates inflation will accelerate through the end of the year and into next year. So far, the company has been able to offset inflationary pressure with better efficiencies. Inflationary pressure will be addressed in more detail as part of the company’s 2022 capital plan.
“We expect to generate significant free cash flow through the rest of 2021, as well as 2022 and beyond,” Oasis Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Michael Lou said. “We continue to evaluate the best use of cash and we’ll pursue a balanced approach as you’ve seen from us year to date.”