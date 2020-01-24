Continental Resources filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the state’s new pore space law. On Friday, Jan. 24, that attracted pushback from the plaintiffs.
Northwest Landowners Association said in a press conference Friday afternoon that the organization is not litigious by nature, but that its members felt compelled to defend themselves after the state approved legislation that would shift valuable rights from landowners to oil companies without just compensation.
Troy Coons, president of the association, told the Williston Herald that Continental was behind the legislation to begin with.
“They want to use the pore space for free, instead of compensating property owners,” he said. “And they are litigious company. This is what they do. They play hard.”
Continental declined to comment on the matter.
“It is Continental’s policy not to comment on pending litigation,” Kristin Thomas, vice president of public relations for Continental told the Williston Herald. “Thanks for checking in.”
Coons believes that Continental shouldn’t be allowed to intervene in the pore space suit.
“The state of North Dakota is already representing the oil industry’s interests in this lawsuit,” Coons said. “Continental admits in its brief that the ‘state defendants and Continental currently seek the same outcome in the lawsuit.'”
Allowing them to intervene will just increase the costs of the suit for all parties, said Derrick Braaten, the attorney who is representing the Northwest Landowners Association.
He added that there is well-recognized case law that the government adequately represents the interest of any parties who are seeking the same relief.
“The state of North Dakota is already defending the law, and has been doing so for seven months since we filed this action,” he said during the press conference. “Continental should not be allowed to speak for North Dakota. Let the state defend its own laws.”
Braaten said he is filing a response to Continental’s intervention, urging the court to deny it.
Not only is Continental not seeking any remedy different from the state itself, he said, the judge would potentially have to allow 20 or so other oil companies to intervene in the case as well. That, too, would substantially complicate the case, and increase expense for all parties.
Continental contends in its motion that NWLA has no standing.
Braaten said that, too, could lead to lots of depositions and document requests for something the attorney said isn’t really in doubt.
“We are confident that we have standing,” he said. “But Continental would be entitled to conduct discovery on that. That would force NWLA to sit through depositions and ask for documents. It would significantly delay things and increase costs for the parties.”
Allowing Continental to intervene also flies in the face of a previous agreement between NWLA and the state to voluntarily dismiss Trust Lands from the suit.
Trust Lands are the biggest surface owner in the state, Braaten said, which gave them divergent interests from the other defendants.
“To save time bringing in attorneys to represent another party, we agreed to dismiss them,” Braaten said. “That gets undermined if the state is now allowing another party to come in.”
Braaten said the state has made no objection to Continental joining the suit.
Coons, meanwhile, said all farmers and ranchers in the state need to stand together on the issue, as it will affect landowner rights for generations to come.
“I don’t think everyone has a true understanding of what pore space is,” he said. “Or what it’s value is. Even the people around it are confused. We also don’t know all the different ramifications of this law.”
He hopes farmers and ranchers will dig into the matter and get educated on it.
“Call any of our board members, call me,” he said. “We will try to educate you on this. We are also receiving donations to help fight this. It’s such a massive issue. It’s overwhelming. But we felt we couldn’t just let this happen.”