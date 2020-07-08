North Dakota dismissed without prejudice an order that would have declared oil production during the COVID-19 pandemic a waste, noting that most of those testifying on the matter were opposed to it.
Director of the Department of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms said there were 40 who testified against proration, two who were neutral, and just three who supported it.
But even those three didn’t want the classic, standard proration available in North Dakota’s existing statue.
Things have changed since 1965, Helms pointed out. There are federal leases, tribal leases, and allottee leases. There is a futures market for crude oil now. And there are hedge funds and firm contracts both for crude oil transportation and for gas gathering.
“The oil markets and the oil industry have become enormously complex,” Helms said. “The consequences on that complexity of a waste finding and proration would for the most part be very, very negative and would discourage investment in North Dakota oil and gas.”
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said the private sector should be allowed to sort things out.
“Where government can assist and intervene we will do so,” he said. “But it’s probably best if we don’t go down this road.”
Helms, noting that the decision has to be made from the record of public testimony, said he had nonetheless did a little research of his own into the waste question.
Even on the lowest day, when WTI contracts went negative, he did not find any bills to the state of North Dakota for trust land oil that went to market, nor did the North Dakota Tax Commission receive a tax filing showing a zero or negative price.
“Had that happened, then we may have wanted to open the record and get that in the record,” Helms said. “It did not happen. I think that’s important to realize that even when prices on the Nymex or Flint Hills Resources reached their low point — and there were negatives in both cases — North Dakota oil that belongs to the citizens was always positive. It’s pretty hard to make a case that waste was occurring in that environment.”
Wenck work
Commissioners also listened to a report on the Wenck Ordinary High Water Mark Survey, which has issues at both the east and the west ends that will require some additional work.
At the west end, the survey ended in an area where there is an accretion, which must be apportioned to the owner above it. To do that, the ordinary high water mark line needs to be extended to the point of zero accretion.
On the east end, the problem is that data from the 2017 Fort Berthold Boundary do not match up with the 1905 and 1910 surveys. It is about 475 feet off, Helms said.
“No one did anything wrong,” he added. “There is just disagreement on where the 1905 and 1910 surveys are pieced together and what’s on the GIS hub.”
Helms recommended handling the two ends in a separate order, rather than amending the first order adopting the study. That way the paper record remains clear on what was done when and why.
Bakken restart
Commissioners also heard a report on the Bakken Restart Task Force’s work, which is looking at ways to speed recovery for the North Dakota oil and gas sector.
Helms said a comprehensive review of regulations affecting the oil and gas industry is under way, to see if any need to be lifted.
Some things have already been implemented. Among these, a $100 fee for renewing a drilling permit has been waived beginning July 1 through Dec. 31.
“What we want is if somebody is looking at renewing a permit in Texas versus renewing a permit in North Dakota, we want to have the competitive advantage,” Helms said. “That this is the one they renew and this is the one that gets a rig first.”
The well plugging operation, which is geared toward labor retention in the Bakken, has meanwhile gone out for bids, Helms said, and will be opened on Thursday, July 9.
“We are almost ready to release the bids for the reclamation side of that,” Helms said. “That will probably happen very early next week, with reclamation work to start on the first wells plugged on or around the first of August.”
Fourteen petitions have meanwhile been received for reconsideration of well confiscation orders, Helms reported. He will have recommendations on those for the July 29 meeting.
Helms said the priority for plugging and reclamation will be to spend the roughly $63 million in CARES Act money first, since it must be used by Dec. 31, and then to use the $10 million allocated from the Abandoned Well Fund.
“Only at that point if necessary would we go after single well bonds, and then, if that is exhausted, we would go after blanket bonds, and then, finally, if absolutely necessary, the option would be to take civil action,” Helms said, adding, “That is an issue with the people who filed the petitions for reconsideration.”
Reclamation rules
Helms also put up several slides showing reclamations he described as “gold standard,” in which no trace of oil and gas activity remains visible.
“That is where we plan to get to,” Helms said.
Guidelines will go out with the reclamation bids, and the program will deal with sites on a case by case basis.
“It is absolutely not true that there are no guidelines for this reclamation program,” he said. “There are guidelines.”
Helms added that there are as many as 400 sites the state is looking at reclaiming with the Bakken Restart program. He does expect to encounter some with contamination that cannot be removed by Dec. 30.
“In those cases, we plan to suspend and come back next year,” he said.
Most, however, will be small, one-well sites with an acre or two to reclaim. The land for those can be returned to original condition within the given time frame.
“While I’m sympathetic to the people who are expressing such extreme concern about this, the standard has not changed and that is that we get this land back as close as practicable to its original condition,” he said.
Helms added that while most of the attention has been on the significant labor retention for the Bakken the program will create, the effort will also restore 2,000 acres to agricultural production.
Without the project, restoration would take much longer, Helms said.
Most of the wells involved are from the 1950s, Gov. Doug Burgum added, and weren’t covered by the bonding required of Bakken wells today.