North Dakota is rethinking its oil conditioning standards in light of a recent ruling by PHMSA that states may not impose their own, stricter vapor pressure limits on crude oil that is transported by rail cars.
The PHMSA decision in May related to the state of Washington’s attempt to impose a 9.0 vapor pressure limit on oil stored or offloaded there, a rule that would have effectively blocked the transportation of Bakken crude through that state, effectively cutting it off from the Pacific northwest.
In its 74-page decision, PHMSA took care to say that it would accept any challenge for non-federal vapor pressure limits, an oblique reference to North Dakota’s oil conditioning rule that requires a 13.7 psi vapor pressure for all crude oil transported out of the state.
That measure was imposed after several fiery explosions of Bakken crude raised questions about the light sweet crude oil’s volatility — questions subsequently answered by a study conducted by Sandia Laboratories and submitted to the Congressional record by the Department of Energy. That study found Bakken crude no more volatile than other light sweet crude oil.
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said for him it is ultimately an integrity issue.
“We did, ultimately in the beginning start down the right path, given some of the concerns that were raised,” he said, but, added, “I think (what PHMSA wrote) was a shot across the bow that we need to clean up our affairs and move forward.”
Department of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms said he recommended that North Dakota simply rescind its oil conditioning order, ahead of an Oct. 1 date that would trigger about 2,000 vapor pressure tests and a variety of inspections.
“Those cost $100 to $250 a piece,” Helms said. “And in the process of running those heater treaters, our best estimate is 10 cents a barrel in additional costs for those who utilize that technology to achieve the vapor pressure requirements.”
However, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem suggested the simplest thing to do is just move the state’s standard to the API standard 14.7, which is the federally required standard anyway.
“I’m not too impressed that anyone would come in to challenge the 13.7,” Stenehjem said, pointing out the state’s standard has already been in effect for four to five years without challenges. “Yes, they did mention in passing that North Dakota’s standard could be challenged, but hey didn’t say they would rule one way or another.”
The lack of challenges, Stenehjem said, means no one is particularly upset about the issue and, he added, “It gives us the opportunity to make sure we are monitoring what we told the people in North Dakota we would do.”
Helms said the main difference in what he suggested, versus changing the state’s law to match federal requirements is the testing that the state’s oil conditioning order required.
The federal standard required only testing when a new meter is approved or an existing one is reset. It doesn’t impose 2,000 vapor pressure tests twice a year.
Goehring said he’d prefer not to impose additional costs on industry, particularly now.
“We are seeing an industry that is struggling, so we want to make sure we are helping and not causing more hardship,” he said.
Stenehjem said he would like to know more about the costs of the 2,000 tests industry runs, given that there are two months before the oil conditioning rules are triggered, which would give the state more time to consider the best path forward.
Gov. Burgum, meanwhile, asked if there’s any chance that the 14.7 standard might change.
“Governor, I don’t think so,” Helms said. “The national API standard was hard fought.”
Ultimately, the Commission agreed to move its vapor pressure standard from 13.7 to 14.7, with follow up work to include either a hearing or analysis to understand costs associated with tests by industry to verify it’s meeting the standard.