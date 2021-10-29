North Dakota will hold a special session after all, so that it can add discussion about the use of American Rescue Plan Act dollars as well as other matters when it convenes to finish out legislative redistricting based on the most recent census.
Gov. Doug Burgum announced the executive order calling for the special session at a press conference Friday, Oct. 29 along side Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-N.D., and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Dickinson. The executive order calls for the special session to convene Nov. 8.
Burgum said the decision followed weeks of discussions and negotiations on the scope of the special session. It's the 15th time in North Dakota history that a special session has been called. The last was in 2016 to deal with a budget shortfall.
The House and Senate appropriations committees have also been meeting to negotiate an ARPA investment plan, which will be presented to the full legislature during the special session.
That plan includes a proposal to subsidize a west to east natural gas pipeline, to help grow value-added agriculture projects across the corridor, on into Grand Forks and Fargo, as well as other one-time infrastructure investments.
Rep. Chet Pollert said he is a big advocate of the subsidizing the pipeline project, not only because it will help the northern tier of the state and eastern North Dakota, but also because it will help the state stabilize oil and natural gas revenues.
“Not only does (eastern North Dakota) need water,” Pollert added, they’re gonna need natural gas in order for them to go further,” he said. “And when I look at this pipeline, and I look at what that means, that’s why this makes a lot of sense for us to go forward.”
Pollert said taking up the infrastructure bill now helps get projects going in the next construction season, as opposed to waiting for 2023.
Wardner, meanwhile, said the negotiations laying the groundwork for the special session took some time because the state was “plowing new ground.” He also thanked the governor for calling the special session, which will give lawmakers more time to consider how to spend the $1.1 billion in ARPA funds.
“The first thing I want to make sure that everybody understands is this is one-time spending,” Wardner added. “This is not growing government. This will be spending that will take things off the table, so that, as we go forward, ladies and gentlemen, we’re not going to have to levy taxes in order to get these things done. And we’re going to get some things done in our state that we didn’t think ever possible.”
As far as federal funds being sent out across the country, Wardner said he shares some consternation about that.
“We’ve had people say send it back.,” he said. “Well if we send it back somebody else will spend it. It’s not going to make any difference, and our people, our North Dakota people, are still going to have to be paying the tax in the future.”
Ward also added that he agrees with Pollert on the importance of building the west to east pipeline, as well as dollars that have been allocated for roads and bridges across the state.
“But one of the areas that tI want to point out, and that tis workforce,” he said. “And I know the governor would like to roll a little more in there for workforce, but there is one area that I want to point out and that was the career and tech money that’s in there. There’s $80 million in that bill for career and tech in our state.”
That money will help the state develop its own workforce, one that’s ready to go as soon as high school graduation.
“Here’s what a couple of company people told me that work out in the Oil Patch,” Wardner said. “If we hire young people — or anyone from out of state — they stay here a year or a year and a half, two, and then they go. But when we hire North Dakotans they stayed. And that’s what some of the companies have done. They are hiring North Dakota people to work there, and they’re hard to find. There aren’t enough to go around. So, we need to make sure we fill that void, and the Career and Tech facilities across the state will do that. So I feel really good about where we’re at as we go forward.”
Gov. Doug Burgum said he agrees with about 80 percent of the funding decisions the Senate and House have made in the draft ARPA bill, which said is a good starting point.
“One of the ways that we know if we have a plan that is something that’s needed is when the private sector steps up,” he added. “Sen. Wardner was talking about this super important project. He’s been a huge champion in career and technical education across the state. Seventy million of the $80 million in this bill requires a one-to-one match. And we believe that virtually that entire $70 million is already ready to go and has been raised by the private sector, because that’s how bad and how important they feel about the workforce.”
On the natural gas pipeline that’s being discussed, from west to east, Burgum clarified that the state is only looking at incentivizing the project, not building it outright.
“We do grants all the time to incent things just to get projects over the hump,” he said. “And that’s a project where there could be as many as five or six private dollars for every state grant dollar that goes into that. But when that happens, that’s going to be the highest return on investment project that we may have ever done in North Dakota.”
The special session will also look at additional matters, Pollert said, with about 25 bills coming in to the delayed bills committee by the deadline.
Additional bills beyond those already received by the deadline won’t be allowed, Wardner and Pollert said.
“We’re holding true to that, because it’s not fair to have one person, then we’re gonna have a whole flood of them,” Pollert said.
Pollert’s goal is to be finished with redistricting, the ARPA bill, and any other business the chamber takes up within five days. That’s going to mean working day and night, he added.