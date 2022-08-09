Quantcast
North Dakota will get to intervene in environmentalists bid to block federal oil, gas lease sales

RenéeJean | Williston Herald

North Dakota will be allowed to intervene in a federal suit that seeks to shut down oil and gas lease sales.

The suit filed by environmental groups seeks to not only block further sales from happening, but to vacate any that have already taken place.

