North Dakota will get to intervene in environmentalists bid to block federal oil, gas lease sales

North Dakota will be allowed to intervene in a federal suit that seeks to shut down oil and gas lease sales.
The suit filed by environmental groups seeks to not only block further sales from happening, but to vacate any that have already taken place.
The Bureau of Land Management has green-lighted selling 173 oil and gas lease parcels across 144,000 acres of land located in the West. Those sales include Montana and North Dakota’s, which took place in June. It was the first since the Biden Administration placed a moratorium in its first days in office on new oil and gas lease sales, while it reviewed the program.
In his motion to intervene in the environmentalist’s suit, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said North Dakota and its citizens would lose more than $186 million in lost oil production and extraction taxes, royalties, lost sales, and personal income taxes if the June 30 sale were vacated.
North Dakota has already filed its own suit in North Dakota District Court seeking to force federal defendants to hold quarterly lease sales as outlined in the Mineral Leasing Act.
“Any ruling in this action will have a direct impact on North Dakota’s Leasing Action and the future of federal leasing and oil and gas development of state and private mineral interests in North Dakota,” Wrigley wrote in his motion.
Vacating the sale would also harm North Dakota’s sovereign ability to regulate pooled state and private interests, as well as impairing development of state and private mineral interests. North Dakota has argued that the footprint of federal minerals is substantially widened by the existence of split estates, where both private and federal minerals are entwined.
In its bid to block oil and gas lease sales from occurring altogether, Dakota Resource Council and the other environmental groups said the finding of no significant impact issued for the lease sales flies directly in the face of federal defendants admission in their own analysis that the oil and gas leasing program is contributing significantly to the global climate crisis.
The suit has attracted widespread criticism in Montana and North Dakota.
“The Biden Administration and the radical environmentalist interest groups it bows to unlawfully held up desperately needed lease sales as mandated by the Mineral Leasing Act,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said in a media statement. “In a half-hearted effort, they put up a lease sales sorely lacking acreage with increased development costs attached. Even under these challenging terms, producers proved the competitiveness of the Bakken, yet environmental obstructionists are attempting o block the sale in court, depraving North Dakota of critical revenue and good-paying jobs.”
The auction was the first where royalty rates were at a new, 18.75 percent rate. The rate was raised to be more in line with the market, the Biden administration has said.
Despite the increased cost of that, production companies shelled out just over $7.35 million for 23 parcels across 3,405 acres. North Dakota’s sale collected up to $2.3 million for 15 parcels.
“I’m glad to see Attorney General Wrigley leading efforts to intervene on what could become very dangerous precedent,” Cramer added. “The frivolous lawsuit, driven solely by wishes to stop fossil fuel production, calling for a cumulative environmental impact analysis for all of the June quarterly lease sales has broader national security and energy independence implications. The Biden Administration should stand up to their radical environmentalist allies and join Attorney General Wrigley by vociferously defending their sale in court.”